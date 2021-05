CLAREMORE, Okla. - Fort Hays State Softball saw its 2021 season come to a close on Friday in the MIAA Tournament Best-of-3 series against Rogers State. The Hillcats won both game one and two on Friday to clinch a spot in next weekend's final four of the MIAA Tournament in Edmond, Oklahoma. RSU won game one 3-2 on a walk-off home run in the second extra inning, then held on in the nightcap 4-1. Fort Hays State closed its season at 24-22, finishing with a winning mark for the second straight year.