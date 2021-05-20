newsbreak-logo
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard join voice cast of 'Ultra City Smiths'

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have joined the voice cast of "Ultra City Smiths." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Debra Winger, Alia Shawkat, Tim Meadows and Terry O'Quinn have joined the voice cast of new stop-motion animation series, Ultra City Smiths.

The first two episodes of the series, created by Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace), will debut on AMC+ on July 22, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays, and the full six-episode season airing on AMC this fall. The show follows baby dolls, who are repurposed as a grown up cast of characters, who focus on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City's most famous magnate, played by Kurtwood Smith (That 70's Show, Robocop).

Bell will voice Donella Pecker, Shepard will voice Congressman Chris Pecker, Winger will voice Trish McSapphire, Shawkat will voice Little Grace and Tim Meadows will voice Deputy Mayor Jeff Thumb.

In addition, Terry O'Quinn (Lost, Patriot) will voice Captain Krieger, Luis Guzman (Shameless, Traffic) will voice Rodrigo Smalls, Julian Barratt (Truth Keepers, Killing Eve) will voice "The Most Dangerous Man in the World," Sunita Mani (Evil Eye, Save Yourselves!) will voice Detective Jaya Mukherjee and Tom Waits (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Dead Don't Die) will narrate the series.

HomelessHollywood Reporter

Ted Danson, Kristen Bell and Darius Rucker Join Virtual Fundraiser for LA Family Housing

Stephanie Klasky-Gamer said that if someone told her a year ago that LA Family Housing would be hosting its second annual virtual fundraiser “Home Together” this week, she would not have believed them. But facts are facts and since the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing and homelessness in L.A. is worse than ever, the organization once again took its marquee fundraiser online.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Kristen Bell recalls Dax Shepard confronting her about her mental health

Like many Americans, Kristen Bell found herself glued to the TV as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold in 2020. “I have trouble distinguishing between my emotions and someone else’s emotions, and that’s not a compliment to myself. That’s a very dangerous thing to toy with,” Bell told Self in a story published on Monday.
BusinessJanesville Gazette

Spotify signs another exclusive podcast deal, this time with Dax Shepard show

Spotify said on Wednesday that it reached an exclusive multiyear licensing deal with popular podcast "Armchair Expert," adding to the streaming service's growing repertoire of audio programs. "Armchair Expert," launched in 2018, is co-hosted by comedian Dax Shepard and Emmy-nominated producer Monica Padman. The weekly program has interviews with thought...
CharitiesRegister Citizen

Ted Danson and Kristen Bell Among Supporters at Second L.A. Family Housing's 'Home Together' Fundraiser

For the second year in a row, Los Angeles Family Housing held its virtual fundraiser “Home Together” in lieu of its annual awards gala due to continued restrictions on in-person gatherings stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization, which fights to end homelessness in Los Angeles, enlisted celebrity supporters, musicians, staff, sponsors and program participants for Thursday night’s festivities. LAFH aimed to raise over $1 million in donations.
EntertainmentEngadget

Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' becomes a Spotify exclusive on July 1st

It's no secret that Spotify wants to be a big deal in the podcast world. The streaming music company signed on Joe Rogan's show last year as an exclusive, and it has deals in place with the Obamas, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Now, you can add Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's Armchair Expert to the pile. Starting July 1, Armchair Expert will become a Spotify exclusive. Additionally, Spotify will have a first-look deal for any new properties from the show's parent company, Armchair Umbrella Network.
TV Series1063thegroove.com

Industry News: This Is Us, Paris Hilton, Dax Shepard + More!

'THIS IS US' TO END AFTER SEASON 6: This Is Us will end after its sixth season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC is preparing to make the announcement official on Friday (May 14th) when the network reveals its 2021-2022 schedule. The season five finale airs Tuesday, May 25th. JANELLE...
TV & VideosApple Insider

Jamie Bell joins cast of Apple TV+ exclusive 'Shining Girls'

Actor Jamie Bell, a BAFTA Award-winner known for his work on "Rocketman" and "Billy Elliot," has joined the cast of upcoming Apple TV+ original series "Shining Girls," according to a report Monday. Bell will join Elisabeth Moss ("The West Wing," "Mad Men") and Wagner Moura ("Narcos") in the series adaptation...
TV & VideosPeople

Dax Shepard Detonates Massive Explosion in Top Gear America Premiere Sneak Peek: 'Let's Party'

Dax Shepard is creating a big explosion with the help of fellow actor Rob Corddry and automotive expert Jethro Bovingdon on the Motor Trend series Top Gear America. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the premiere episode, Shepard works with Corddry and Bovingdon to begin building their new mega-track. After running into issues while excavating the site, Shepard and Bovingdon surprise Corddry with an action movie-quality explosion.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

One Thing About Frozen II That Kristen Bell Thinks Really Worked

Disney's Frozen was the biggest animated movie that had ever come out when it was released. It's the sort of movie that would have spawned an automatic sequel were it any other film. But Disney doesn't always make sequels to its animated projects. In the case of Frozen however, they made an exception, and Frozen II took over the top spot as the highest grossing animated film ever. While the second movie brought back familiar characters, it changed a great deal, and Kristen Bell thinks one particular aspect of that change, the way the story matured, was a big success.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Gillian Anderson joins cast for second season of ‘The Great’

Gillian Anderson is set to join the cast of Hulu’s The Great for its second season, according to Variety.The show is loosely based on the life of the Russian monarch Catherine the Great, who is played by Elle Fanning. Anderson will appear in two episodes of the new season as Joanna, Catherine’s mother. Joanna has been described as a glamorous socialite from Germany, who is known as the “maestro of marriage” because of her ability to arrange high-profile partnerships for her daughters. When she hears of her daughter’s coup she travels to Russia to see it for herself. Along with...
TV & Videosdapsmagic.com

Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto And EJ Johnson Join Cast Of Disney+ Family Sitcom ‘The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder’

– Billy Porter (“Pose”), Zachary Quinto (“Star Trek”) and EJ Johnson (“Rich Kids of Beverly Hills”) have joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ animated series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” Porter and Quinto, respectively, voice Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, mixed-race adoptive parents to 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, previously announced to be voiced by Keke Palmer. Johnson will voice Michael Collins, Penny’s best guy friend who is a non-conforming trendsetter, serving up fierce looks at school and on the basketball court. New character images were released today.
TV SeriesPosted by
Salon

"Saved by the Bell" cast planning a tribute to Dustin Diamond in Season 2

Dustin Diamond in publicity portrait for the television series "Saved By The Bell," circa 1991 (NBC/Getty) This story originally appeared on Culturess. When a reboot of "Saved by the Bell" landed on Peacock, almost the entire original cast came back for the new series but one person was conspicuously absent: Dustin Diamond. Though Diamond appeared in the original series and every other spin-off, he was not on the new series and after his tragic passing his friends are planning a special tribute to him in Season 2.