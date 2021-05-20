Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard join voice cast of 'Ultra City Smiths'

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have joined the voice cast of "Ultra City Smiths." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Debra Winger, Alia Shawkat, Tim Meadows and Terry O'Quinn have joined the voice cast of new stop-motion animation series, Ultra City Smiths.

The first two episodes of the series, created by Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace), will debut on AMC+ on July 22, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays, and the full six-episode season airing on AMC this fall. The show follows baby dolls, who are repurposed as a grown up cast of characters, who focus on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City's most famous magnate, played by Kurtwood Smith (That 70's Show, Robocop).

Bell will voice Donella Pecker, Shepard will voice Congressman Chris Pecker, Winger will voice Trish McSapphire, Shawkat will voice Little Grace and Tim Meadows will voice Deputy Mayor Jeff Thumb.

In addition, Terry O'Quinn (Lost, Patriot) will voice Captain Krieger, Luis Guzman (Shameless, Traffic) will voice Rodrigo Smalls, Julian Barratt (Truth Keepers, Killing Eve) will voice "The Most Dangerous Man in the World," Sunita Mani (Evil Eye, Save Yourselves!) will voice Detective Jaya Mukherjee and Tom Waits (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Dead Don't Die) will narrate the series.