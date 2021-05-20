Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar
Harris: Dems working on plan to pay back MLF borrowing without federal aid dollars. * House Majority Leader Greg Harris during a news media briefing today…. We were hoping that some of the federal [ARP] funds could be used to pay back the borrowing in the Municipal Liquidity Fund and clearly the current interim guidance says that’s not a permissible use. So we’ve been working very hard with the governor and the Senate to devise a plan to make our full repayments using state resources.capitolfax.com