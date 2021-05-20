Poll: What would it take for you to get vaccinated?
A couple months ago, people were wheeling and dealing and lying and losing sleep in an attempt to score a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Remember the two young women who dressed up as ‘grannies’ to score a shot? Then there were the people who claimed having a comorbidity — or habit, such as smoking — that didn’t exist in order to get an appointment this winter. And we can’t forget the volunteers who helped Capital Region residents score a coveted spot at the vaccine table.blog.timesunion.com