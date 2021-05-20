newsbreak-logo
Pharmaceuticals

Poll: What would it take for you to get vaccinated?

By Kristi Gustafson Barlette
Albany Times Union (blog)
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple months ago, people were wheeling and dealing and lying and losing sleep in an attempt to score a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Remember the two young women who dressed up as ‘grannies’ to score a shot? Then there were the people who claimed having a comorbidity — or habit, such as smoking — that didn’t exist in order to get an appointment this winter. And we can’t forget the volunteers who helped Capital Region residents score a coveted spot at the vaccine table.

