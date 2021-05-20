Poll: What would it take for you to get vaccinated?

We’ve all faced difficult decisions regarding our family’s safety in the past year, whether it’s when to visit loved ones, attending gatherings, going shopping, schooling or vaccination. As a mother and family physician, my husband (also a family physician) and I have faced the same difficult questions about how to keep our family safe, while also considering the academic and social development of our two school aged boys. While it was a no-brainer for ourselves to get vaccinated as soon as possible, getting our children vaccinated of course causes us deeper reflection. When trying to decide the best thing for their families, I’ve heard many of my patients say, “You’re a doctor…if it were your children, what would you do?” This piece attempts to answer that question and give you insight on the factors that went into our decision.