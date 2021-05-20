Patty Spyrakos Showcases Mystical Foam Portraits at Padre Gallery
Using the unconventional medium to develop vivid paintings and sculptures. Patty Spyrakos’ 3D paintings and sculptures made from sand and clay embody a cultural edginess. Her highly-textured canvasses evince a miniature galaxy of intricate markings, crevices and forms that show proof that they are touched by human hands — revealing the Iceland-based artist’s fascination to incorporate the body onto material while injecting worldly trappings of innocence, isolation and spirituality.hypebeast.com