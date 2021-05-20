Patty Spyrakos Showcases Mystical Foam Portraits at Padre Gallery

There is no such thing as a monolithic community, be it in a rural town or the nebulous notion of what it means to be an American. Long before Minari — a film about a family of South Korean immigrants in the 1980s — hit theaters, Emanuel Hahn and Andrew Kung explored Asian communities in the Mississippi Delta. The pair interviewed almost 20 people, including fourth-generation farmers and grocery store owners for a singular oral history project that launched in 2018. Many of the people they found living in the Delta were older, and the far-flung community was reluctant to talk to outsiders or address the racism that they had endured over the years.