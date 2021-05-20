Air Quality Alert issued for Allen, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ INC001-003-OHC161-140900- /O.CON.KIWX.FL.W.0011.000000T0000Z-210515T0224Z/ /DCRI3.1.ER.210510T0019Z.210511T0815Z.210514T0224Z.NO/ 1058 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Marys River near Decatur. * Until Friday evening. * At 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 17.7 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the last 24 hours was 18.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 6.6 feet by early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, County road 225 north of Pleasant Mills is flooded. Agricultural land flooding increases in northern... central and eastern Adams County. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.7 feet on 03/19/1986. Target Area: Adams; Allen The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River near Bluffton affecting Wells County. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen, Van Wert and Adams Counties. .Minor flooding from past weekend heavy rainfall continues.