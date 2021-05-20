newsbreak-logo
Allen County, IN

Air Quality Alert issued for Allen, St. Joseph by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 13:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Allen; St. Joseph AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY, MAY 21 An Air Quality Action Day has been declared by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for Fort Wayne and South Bend...and is in effect on Friday, May 21. Ozone Levels are expected to be in the Orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups range. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints. It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases such as asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information, please visit the IDEM SMOG Watch web site at www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/ or the EPA AIRNOW web site at www.airnow.gov and click on Indiana.

alerts.weather.gov
