newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegan County, MI

Air Quality Alert issued for Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 13:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Allegan; Kent; Muskegon; Ottawa; Van Buren Air Quality Alert for Friday, May 21st The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Friday, May 21st...to be an Action Day for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, and Van Buren. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling...using gasoline powered lawn equipment...and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...car pooling...biking to work...delaying or combining errands...and using water based paints. It is recommended that active children and adults...and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma...limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For further information...please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page on the internet at http://www.michigan.gov/EGLE.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
County
Muskegon County, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
County
Van Buren County, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
County
Ottawa County, MI
County
Allegan County, MI
City
Allegan, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Lakes#Ottawa#Kent#Energy#Unknown Target Area#Lawn#Unknown Severity#Refueling Vehicles#Pollutants#Ozone Formation#Respiratory Diseases#Errands#Asthma#Elevated Levels#Water Based Paints#Unknown Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Allegan County, MIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 04:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Montcalm; Muskegon; Ottawa; Van Buren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Temperatures near freezing could harm plants and other sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Allegan County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Except for locations very close to Lake Michigan, and large urban areas, as of 4 am, temperature are currently near to below freezing. Over areas near and north of route 20, temperatures are in the mid 20s currently. In these area, a hard freeze is expected. Temperatures will quickly rise above freezing once the sun rises just after 6 am this morning. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Grand Haven, MIGrand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven weekend forecast

A frost advisory is in effect for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan — including Ottawa County — until 8 a.m. today. Temperatures as low as 32 this morning will result in frost formation. Temperatures near freezing could harm plants and other sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Muskegon County, MIlivability.com

Little River Casino Resort is Making a Big Impact

Little River Band of Ottawa Indians invests in Muskegon County. A resort with style and built to withstand a global pandemic. That’s the goal for the new Little River Casino Resort in Muskegon. According to Larry Romanelli, the Ogema/Chief and CEO of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and...
Barry County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Eaton, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Eaton; Ionia; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mecosta; Montcalm; Newaygo; Osceola FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Through 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of frost and temperatures near freezing is expected tonight for portions of Central Michigan.
Allegan County, MIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegan, Clinton, Gratiot, Ingham, Isabella, Jackson, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegan; Clinton; Gratiot; Ingham; Isabella; Jackson; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures between 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. A few locations will fall below freezing. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Through 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of frost and temperatures near freezing is expected tonight for portions of Central Michigan.
Van Buren County, MIWSJM

MDOT To Do I-94 Work In Van Buren County This Weekend

Some construction will be done on I-94 in Van Buren County starting this Friday. Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Nick Schirripa tells WSJM News MDOT is bundling the I-94 work in the area with a project taking place on US-131. “We’re doing minor resurfacing work along I-94 in Van Buren...
Michigan StatePosted by
K102.5

This Lakeshore County is the Fastest Growing in Michigan

U.S. Census data shows this county's population grew nearly twelve times faster than the rest of the state of Michigan from 2010-2020. The decade of the 2010's was not a good one for Michigan, as the overall population grew a scant .84% (don't miss that decimal). More than 50 Michigan counties lost citizens, while only 30 showed population growth. Ottawa County flourished during the same period of 2010-2020, with an 11.7% increase, making it the fastest-growing county in the state.
Van Buren County, MIjack1065.com

Van Buren County man dies in weekend construction area crash on I-94

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A man from Van Buren County died in a construction area crash over the weekend, according to a report from MLive Monday. The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Raymond Peters from Lawton. Around 3:30 p.m., police say he was driving eastbound on I-94 near Portage Street, when he collided with a barrier.
Grand Rapids, MIHolland Sentinel

Spectrum Health names new leader for Ottawa, Allegan region

GRAND RAPIDS — Spectrum Health has announced a new market leader for the system’s southwest region, which covers Ottawa and Allegan counties. Bill Hoefer will step into the role in early June, and will also be the new president of Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital. “I’m already proud of the...
Allegan, MIHolland Sentinel

Census population estimates show Ottawa, Allegan counties growing again

HOLLAND — According to U.S. Census population estimates released May 4, no county in Michigan saw greater population growth from 2010 to 2020 than Ottawa. Census data shows Ottawa's population grew from 263,801 residents to an estimated 294,635 residents. That's a 10-year growth of about 11.7 percent, the highest rate in Michigan.
Ottawa County, MIHolland Sentinel

Ottawa County land specialist receives national recognition

OTTAWA COUNTY — A local land specialist for Whitetail Properties has been recognized as one of the nation's top real estate brokers. Justin Olk was named a member of the Realtors Land Institute's APEX 2020 Producers Club — which requires a minimum of $4 million in land sales the previous year.
Allegan County, MIjack1065.com

Single vehicle crash hospitalizes two in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 8th, sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of 136th Ave and 41st Street in Overisel Township to a call for a single vehicle truck crash involving injuries. Investigators believed the driver of the truck involved, was traveling westbound...