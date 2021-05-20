newsbreak-logo
Black Girls Do Bike Creates Community For Black Women Through Cycling

By Andrea Blackstone
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

According to the Sierra Club, during the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a surge in biking. Well, Black Girls Do Bike, the Pennsylvania- based nonprofit with chapters nationwide, has long been a comfortable space where lady cyclists can support, advise, organize meet-ups/rides, and promote skill-sharing, while supporting a community of women of color who share a passion for cycling. In fact, Black Girls Do Bike encourages individuals who are passionate about introducing the joy of cycling to women and girls of color, in addition to all women, to consider heading a chapter in their location.

