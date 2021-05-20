Black Girls Do Bike Creates Community For Black Women Through Cycling

For many Black women the hair salon is an attainable means of community, support, and all-around self-care. The salon is a renowned place where we can discuss the chronicles of our day-to-day lives to local news highlights from the comfort of a salon chair. As COVID-19 brought the world to an abrupt stop, many professional Black hair stylists faced a challenge with how they would continue to support themselves and service their customers. In South LA where barbershops and salons are cultural hotspots and gathering places the lockdown has hit both the hairstylists and the community hard. Many Black barbers and hair stylists went underground to support themselves during the shut-down and they have slowly begun to return to their salons with a newfound sense of community.