Volkswagen exec gets record $5.25M for Hoboken townhouse

Welcome to this luxurious 3 bedroom condo with outdoor space and recent gut renovated kitchen and bathrooms in downtown Hoboken. This unit features a stunning open layout of the kitchen, dining and living room area with 1400 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, plantation shutters in all windows and French doors off the living room that lead to a private terrace with Eastern and Southern exposure. A dazzling white kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, stunning backsplash and new cabinetry from Italy. The master bedroom has newly installed barn doors, a walk-in closet and a master bathroom. Central A/C and Heat, ample storage, and W/D in the unit and additional 150 sq ft storage unit in the basement. This unit is conveniently located near the PATH, Light Rail, Restaurants and Boutiques. Rental parking nearby for an additional fee. In Paulus Hook, part of PS16 District, on a quiet tree lined street! A South Facing 2 Bed, 2 Bath with a Sunroom/Den, Garage Parking in the Liberty View, a Boutique Elevator & Amenity Building. The gourmet kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash and a breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom is equipped with 2 closets, one being a walk-in-closet with custom built-ins. The en-suite master bath features double vanities, a standup shower and a jetted whirlpool tub. An additional walk-in-closet in the second bedroom. Central Air, Smart Home/Voice enabled lighting and NEST thermostat, side-by-side full-size vented washer/dryer in-unit, custom window treatments, custom closets and hardwood floors throughout. Building amenities include: virtual doorman, package room, exercise room, bike storage, visitor parking and a courtyard with BBQ grills and outdoor seating. Conveniently located between the Grove/Exchange Path and one block away from the Ferry. Across the street from Montessori School. Additional parking available for low monthly fee. Building lobby and hallway were just updated, gym renovation planned for next year. Tax abatement until 2026. Located in the heart of Hoboken, this 1 bedroom + den and deeded half yard provide those desired extra spaces. Unit #1 comes with 10' ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, and an open layout. The den is ideal for an office or baby room. Large windows bring in generous natural light - morning sunrises in the kitchen and backyard. Late afternoon, western sun in the bedroom. Essential shopping (dry cleaner, CVS, ACME, coffee, parks) is a brisk walk. Buses are easy to catch - city bound less than a block away, and PATH/NJ train bound buses are straight outside your doorstep. 627 Willow offers complimentary washer and dryer as well as storage space in the basement, and is pet friendly. HOA covers heat, hot water, water and gas. Welcome home to Hamilton Park Condos. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo overlooking historic Hamilton Parkwith high ceilings and exposed brick in the spacious living room, plenty of cabinet space. Additional features include a large bedroom, hardwood floors throughout, deeded & gated 1 car parking. This pre-war elevator building has a mail/package & laundry room, storage, gym, bike room, and on-site super. Close to major amenities, Restaurant Row, Newport Mall, shopping, & more! Easy commute to NYC with several options - close to Newport & Grove St PATH stations, near direct bus to Port Authority (Bus #126), Light Rail & Ferry.