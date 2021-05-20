Squad Splits on Capitol Police Funding, Letting Bill Pass by One Vote
The House of Representatives on Thursday approved an expanded budget for the Capitol Police in a supplemental piece of legislation that passed by a single vote. Democratic Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts voted to take the measure down, but Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman of New York, along with Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, voted present.theintercept.com