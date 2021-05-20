newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Clint Frazier to undergo testing on neck as Yankees outfield depth continues to shrivel

By Ryan Chichester
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Clint Frazier is out of the lineup again on Thursday and will undergo testing on stiff neck as the Yankees outfield depth continues to shrivel.

www.audacy.com
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
692
Followers
2K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Ryan Lamarre
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Clint Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Outfield#Orioles#Hamstring Injury#Il#Andujar Wade#Twitter#Ryanchichester1 Follow#Field#Infielders#General Side Soreness#Games#Manager Aaron Boone#Neck Issues#Diving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBMLB

Yankees' Hauver continues homer barrage

Yankees prospect Trevor Hauver just can't stop hitting home runs. The 22-year-old second baseman has now homered in each of his first five career professional games -- with six home runs total -- after crushing another one Sunday for the Low-A Tampa Tarpons. Hauver, who's ranked the Yankees' No. 23...
MLBYardbarker

Yankees: Good news and bad news in Cole domination over Tampa Bay

The New York Yankees overcame the Tampa Bay Rays for the second consecutive game on Wednesday by a score of 1-0. As Tampa sits at .500 on the season, the Yankees have pulled four games above the .500 mark. However, their offense continues to struggle, having scored just four runs over the past two games and 11 over the past four games. Thanks to incredible pitching, the Yankees have managed to spark a bit of momentum and positive progression.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees’ outfield prospect is having an explosive start of the season

For years, New York Yankees outfield prospect Estevan Florial has teased with tantalizing tolos that include raw athleticism, impressive power, speed, defense, and a good arm from center field. Yet, he has continually been held back by an inability to make consistent contact, most notably with breaking balls. After years...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Clint Frazier: Blasts second home run

Frazier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, one walk and a strikeout in Friday's 10-0 win over the Tigers. Frazier remained in the starting lineup Friday even with Aaron Judge back from lower-body soreness, and the 26-year-old stayed hot with his second homer in the last three games. Frazier has gotten off to a fairly slow start this season and is hitting .156 with two home runs, six runs and three RBI.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Clint Frazier: Not starting Wednesday

Frazier isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros. Frazier went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's series opener. Brett Gardner will start in left field and bat ninth.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Clint Frazier: Swats third homer

Frazier went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Astros. Frazier was out of the lineup Wednesday, but he returned to smack his third home run of the season Thursday. After a dreadful start to the season, Frazier has quietly delivered all three of his long balls in his past six starts. Even so, he's still hitting just .151/.295/.315 across 88 plate appearances on the campaign and is regularly losing playing time to Brett Gardner.
MLBRealGM

Two Yankees Coaches Test Positive For COVID-19

New York Yankees third-base coach Phil Nevin and first-base coach Reggie Willits have tested positive for the coronavirus. Aaron Boone said the club is waiting for more results. A staff member also tested positive. According to a source, two additional cases are considered inconclusive but are expected to be ruled...
MLBnumberfire.com

Clint Frazier not in Yankees' Sunday lineup

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Frazier is being replaced in right field by Aaron Judge against Tigers starter Jose Urena. In 81 plate appearances this season, Frazier has a .149 batting average with a .580 OPS, 2 home...
New York City, NYMLB

NY's Frazier autographs ball for -- Spike Lee?!

NEW YORK -- Clint Frazier is just trying to “do the right thing” by some of the Yankees’ celebrity fans. Frazier rounded the bases for his third home run of the season in Thursday’s matinee against the Astros at Yankee Stadium, then flipped an autographed baseball to actor/director/New York superfan Spike Lee in the seats behind the first-base dugout.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 10, Tigers 0: Cole’s masterclass, Judge’s two homers win the day

The Yankees gave us quite the show tonight. Gerrit Cole utterly dominated the Tigers’ lineup, the Bombers unleashed a home run bonanza back in the Bronx, and another shutdown performance from the bullpen sealed a 10-0 victory. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s jump right in. The first inning...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Paul O’Neill breaks down Yankees’ at-bats from the broadcast booth

As a broadcaster, Paul O’ Neill’s greatest strength is his in-depth hitting analysis. Listening to him as he offers insight into each at-bat in the Yankees lineup is a great way to learn about the art of hitting. Here’s some of what he has had to say about several Yankees who’ve had a slow start at the plate in 2021, as well as other observations he has shared with YES Network audiences this season.
MLBMLB

Cole's effort wasted as Yanks fall to Astros

NEW YORK -- The fans rose in unison at Yankee Stadium once more in the eighth inning on Thursday, intending to cap a three-game torrent of verbal abuse by sending Jose Altuve off with their parting thoughts. Instead, the Astros’ second baseman flipped the script, spoiling the Yankees’ bid for a sweep.
MLBchatsports.com

Stanton Continues to Surge, Leading Yankees Past Astros

Giancarlo Stanton homered again and knocked in four runs, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the Yankees beat the Houston Astros, 6-3, on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory. With fans in the Bronx chanting curses at Jose Altuve and several other Astros for the...
MLBTimes Union

N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu walks. Luke Voit singles to shortstop. DJ LeMahieu to second. Aaron Judge singles to left field. Luke Voit to second. DJ LeMahieu to third. Gio Urshela grounds out to third base. Aaron Judge to second. Luke Voit out at third. DJ LeMahieu scores. Gary Sanchez homers to left field. Aaron Judge scores. Clint Frazier homers to left field. Miguel Andujar flies out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Game 29: Taking out the trash

Nothing can ever erase what the Astros did in 2017, but tonight was satisfying, at least. The Yankees beat Houston 7-3 and the crowd gave it to the Astros all night. It was wonderful. Not only was this win cathartic, but it was also an exciting game. Giancarlo Stanton did...
MLBchatsports.com

Clint Frazier figured it out, but is another backslide around the corner?

After submitting my article dissecting the limitations of Clint Frazier’s new stance a couple of weeks ago, I placed a call to my close personal friend and the hitting coach of the New York Yankees, Marcus Thames. In our brief, intimate chat, Thames told me he’d read my article, thanked me for my unique insights, and mentioned he’d been working with Clint on addressing the lack of rhythm in his swing.