Maury’s diversity is building relationships beyond baseball

Scan the infield at a Maury High baseball game and you’ll see Joe Nashold at third, Tre Keels at shortstop, Cameron Johnson at second base and Matthew Phillips at first base.

Nashold and Phillips are white, Keels and Johnson are Black.

Behind the plate is Carlos Salcedo, a Colombian American, and on the mound is Antwan Walton, who is Black.

Move to left field and there’s Nick Valentin, a Puerto Rican American. Next to him is Tayshaun Walton in center field and Kennedy Jones in right. Both are Black. And the designated hitter is Gabe Mendoza, a Filipino American.

That’s not how Commodores coach Larry Gordon, who is Black, remembers baseball when he grew up in Norfolk.

“It was me on one team. There was another (Black) guy on another team and maybe two other (Black) guys on other teams — and that was it,” said Gordon, a graduate of nearby Granby High and an All-Eastern District second baseman. “Back then I was used to it. It was just the way things were.”

But not his team.

In all, Gordon has 10 white players, six Black players, a Filipino American, Puerto Rican American and Colombian American.

Gordon knows this is rare, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“When you talk about diversity, that is the only thing that’s going to make things better in this world,” he said. “I don’t see any other way for us to move forward as a country and as a people unless we have everybody together. My small platform is through my baseball team. If I can promote that as much as I possibly can, then I’m going to be all about it.”

The Commodores aren’t just diverse, they’re also good.

Heading into Friday’s game against Norcom, the Commodores are 6-0 and are the top-ranked team in Hampton Roads. They have outscored opponents 114-4.

Gordon admits that the talent level in the Eastern District doesn’t compare to that of the Southeastern District and Beach District, but he knows his team is as talented as any in the area.

He has four future Division I players in the starting lineup with Jones (UNC Greensboro), Keels (Miami), Antwan Walton (Old Dominion) and Tayshaun Walton (Miami). Keels is regarded as one of the nation’s top shortstops, and Tayshaun Walton is one of the nation’s best in the Class of 2023. The Commodores also have five other Division I prospects on their roster.

Being diverse just makes it more special.

But they know they have to rely on one another to be successful.

“I think of our team as a machine,” said Salcedo. “In a machine, you don’t have all the same parts. That’s like us, because when everyone plays their role, it makes everything work out really good. We just go out there and ball every game, and that’s what I like about it.”

When Jones was named team captain, he took it upon himself to incorporate a family-like atmosphere.

“He saw the opportunity to bring everybody together, and he literally adopted it,” Gordon said. “When we break it down at the end of anything — before practice, after practice, before they start their exercises — whatever the case may be, it’s always, ‘Family on three.’ That’s not something that came from me. That’s something that came from him, and I think it’s great.”

What Kennedy enjoys most about the team is the relationships that go beyond baseball.

“We have like a really, really good bond. We’re just all brothers,” Kennedy said. “It’s not just on the field, but also off the field. We have group chats and we talk literally every day, all day. We’re just really close as a team.”

Valentin said this is by far the most diverse team he’s ever played on.

“It’s an amazing experience to be a part of,” he said. “You see the field and you see diversity. But that’s not really what I see. I see a bunch of guys who like playing the game together. I see these guys as my brothers, regardless of ethnicity. It’s fun to be a part of.”

Added Salcedo, “That’s another thing that I like because it provides a different insight to everyone and opens your mind up about everything. And you get to learn more about everyone and what they’re about. You get to educate yourself more on different topics. I just feel like that makes things more interesting than if everyone was the same.”

Nashold, a senior, said he loves when the team gathers together in a huddle.

“It makes us feel really close as a team. I’ve never really done that before with a team,” he said. “I think it’s good because it brings in so many perspectives. We’re all just teammates working toward the same goal.”

And that’s winning.

“That’s the best part,” Mendoza said. “I’m very competitive and I love winning. To win with these guys, it’s even better.”

The players see their success as proof of what can happen when people from different cultures come together.

“It shows that people can get along even though none of us are exactly the same,” Salcedo said. “It shows that if you can set aside differences, you can do whatever. We’re just out here playing ball and winning.”

That’s the lesson Gordon hopes his players will take with them not just this season but in life.

“Hopefully, when they go on in life, whether it’s in their job or wherever, they’ll be comfortable in whatever situation they’re put in,” he said. “Obviously, it’s gone great, but it could have also gone real quick as well. ... That’s just a testament to the type of kids that we have. They became friends fast, not just as teammates. It’s contributed to what we accomplished so far. We’re not done yet, but it’s been great.”

