newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Maury’s diversity is building relationships beyond baseball

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYSgb_0a5rsD3700
Maury baseball coach Larry Gordon II warms up his team prior to a game against Granby on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Norfolk, Va. Kaitlin McKeown/Virginia Media

Scan the infield at a Maury High baseball game and you’ll see Joe Nashold at third, Tre Keels at shortstop, Cameron Johnson at second base and Matthew Phillips at first base.

Nashold and Phillips are white, Keels and Johnson are Black.

Behind the plate is Carlos Salcedo, a Colombian American, and on the mound is Antwan Walton, who is Black.

Move to left field and there’s Nick Valentin, a Puerto Rican American. Next to him is Tayshaun Walton in center field and Kennedy Jones in right. Both are Black. And the designated hitter is Gabe Mendoza, a Filipino American.

That’s not how Commodores coach Larry Gordon, who is Black, remembers baseball when he grew up in Norfolk.

“It was me on one team. There was another (Black) guy on another team and maybe two other (Black) guys on other teams — and that was it,” said Gordon, a graduate of nearby Granby High and an All-Eastern District second baseman. “Back then I was used to it. It was just the way things were.”

But not his team.

In all, Gordon has 10 white players, six Black players, a Filipino American, Puerto Rican American and Colombian American.

Gordon knows this is rare, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“When you talk about diversity, that is the only thing that’s going to make things better in this world,” he said. “I don’t see any other way for us to move forward as a country and as a people unless we have everybody together. My small platform is through my baseball team. If I can promote that as much as I possibly can, then I’m going to be all about it.”

The Commodores aren’t just diverse, they’re also good.

Heading into Friday’s game against Norcom, the Commodores are 6-0 and are the top-ranked team in Hampton Roads. They have outscored opponents 114-4.

Gordon admits that the talent level in the Eastern District doesn’t compare to that of the Southeastern District and Beach District, but he knows his team is as talented as any in the area.

He has four future Division I players in the starting lineup with Jones (UNC Greensboro), Keels (Miami), Antwan Walton (Old Dominion) and Tayshaun Walton (Miami). Keels is regarded as one of the nation’s top shortstops, and Tayshaun Walton is one of the nation’s best in the Class of 2023. The Commodores also have five other Division I prospects on their roster.

Being diverse just makes it more special.

But they know they have to rely on one another to be successful.

“I think of our team as a machine,” said Salcedo. “In a machine, you don’t have all the same parts. That’s like us, because when everyone plays their role, it makes everything work out really good. We just go out there and ball every game, and that’s what I like about it.”

When Jones was named team captain, he took it upon himself to incorporate a family-like atmosphere.

“He saw the opportunity to bring everybody together, and he literally adopted it,” Gordon said. “When we break it down at the end of anything — before practice, after practice, before they start their exercises — whatever the case may be, it’s always, ‘Family on three.’ That’s not something that came from me. That’s something that came from him, and I think it’s great.”

What Kennedy enjoys most about the team is the relationships that go beyond baseball.

“We have like a really, really good bond. We’re just all brothers,” Kennedy said. “It’s not just on the field, but also off the field. We have group chats and we talk literally every day, all day. We’re just really close as a team.”

Valentin said this is by far the most diverse team he’s ever played on.

“It’s an amazing experience to be a part of,” he said. “You see the field and you see diversity. But that’s not really what I see. I see a bunch of guys who like playing the game together. I see these guys as my brothers, regardless of ethnicity. It’s fun to be a part of.”

Added Salcedo, “That’s another thing that I like because it provides a different insight to everyone and opens your mind up about everything. And you get to learn more about everyone and what they’re about. You get to educate yourself more on different topics. I just feel like that makes things more interesting than if everyone was the same.”

Nashold, a senior, said he loves when the team gathers together in a huddle.

“It makes us feel really close as a team. I’ve never really done that before with a team,” he said. “I think it’s good because it brings in so many perspectives. We’re all just teammates working toward the same goal.”

And that’s winning.

“That’s the best part,” Mendoza said. “I’m very competitive and I love winning. To win with these guys, it’s even better.”

The players see their success as proof of what can happen when people from different cultures come together.

“It shows that people can get along even though none of us are exactly the same,” Salcedo said. “It shows that if you can set aside differences, you can do whatever. We’re just out here playing ball and winning.”

That’s the lesson Gordon hopes his players will take with them not just this season but in life.

“Hopefully, when they go on in life, whether it’s in their job or wherever, they’ll be comfortable in whatever situation they’re put in,” he said. “Obviously, it’s gone great, but it could have also gone real quick as well. ... That’s just a testament to the type of kids that we have. They became friends fast, not just as teammates. It’s contributed to what we accomplished so far. We’re not done yet, but it’s been great.”

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
1K+
Followers
542
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Johnson
Person
Carlos Salcedo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Greensboro#Baseball Game#Baseball Team#Baseball Coach#Family Relationships#Center Field#Kennedy Center#Virginia Media Scan#A Colombian American#Puerto Rican American#Filipino American#Commodores#Norcom#Unc Greensboro#Old Dominion#Division#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Shortstop#Beach District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

High Fives: Kade Abrisz’s big day propels Menchville to 4-0 start

Kade Abrisz is “feeling good at the plate right now” as he’s helped lead Menchville’s baseball team to a sweltering start to the season. The Monarchs extended their record to 4-0 with a 10-0 win over Warwick last week, led by Abrisz, who hit a pair of two-run home runs as he finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs and a double. “We’re doing good,” Abrisz said about his team’s performance so far this ...
SportsPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

757Teamz softball Top 15: TCIS champ Nansemond-Suffolk continues reign atop rankings

The top 15 softball teams in Hampton Roads, as selected by staff writer Marty O’Brien, with team, record and last week’s ranking. 1. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy; 16-0; 1 2. Kellam; 5-0; 4 3. Menchville; 6-0; 3 4. Western Branch; 4-1; 8 5. Grassfield; 5-1; 5 6. Nansemond River; 4-1; 7 7. Greenbrier Christian; 14-8; 9 8. First Colonial; 5-1; 13 9. Hickory; 4-1; 10 10. Kempsville; 5-1; 2 11. Tabb; ...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

757Teamz Top 15: Not much movement as 1-4 stay the same, Hickory hops into top 5

The top 15 baseball teams in Hampton Roads, as selected by staff writer Larry Rubama, with team, record and last week’s ranking. 1. Maury; 5-0; 1 2. Grassfield; 6-0; 2 3. Nansemond River; 5-1; 3 4. First Colonial; 5-1; 4 5. Hickory; 5-1; 6 6. Cox; 4-1; 7 7. Ocean Lakes; 5-1; 9 8. Walsingham; 17-7-1; 13 9. Greenbrier Christian; 18-6; 5 10. Lafayette; 5-0; 12 11. Western Branch; 4-2; 10 12. ...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Welcome home: Norfolk Tides return to Harbor Park after two weeks on the road and more than 600 days away

Since he began his minor league coaching career in 2000, Norfolk Tides manager Gary Kendall has bused or flown into cities, mostly for stints of three to four days. After a quick series, it’s been on to another city for another short stay before a few days at home. These days, Kendall and his players can unpack. After two weeks on the road to start the season, the Tides open their home ...
Virginia StateNBC Sports

DeMatha head coach Mike Jones joins staff at Virginia Tech

After nearly two decades coaching one of the best high school basketball programs in the country, DeMatha head coach Mike Jones is heading to Blacksburg to become an associate head coach at Virginia Tech. “DeMatha Catholic High School is so proud of and happy for Coach Jones. His tenure as...
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Virginia Tech Linebacker Ratings In The Pro Football Focus Era

We now continue with our regularly scheduled articles on Pro Football Focus ratings for each of Virginia Tech’s positions since 2014. We’ve worked our way through most of the team at this point, and today we’ll continue with the linebackers. Note: this article doesn’t include the whip/nickel position, as I...
Norfolk, VA13newsnow.com

ODU wins slugfest in first game of last baseball homestand

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University baseball scored five runs in the third inning and featured two more big innings to deliver a 14-8 win over Western Kentucky in game one of the final Conference USA regular season series. “We were ready to go offensively, putting up 14 runs on...
Norfolk, VAWTKR

No. ODU baseball splits doubleheader with WKU

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Playing in its final Saturday doubleheader of the season, the 23rd-ranked Old Dominion baseball team split a pair of games with Western Kentucky at the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex. The Monarchs (35-14, 21-10 C-USA) overcame an early deficit in a 6-3 victory in game one before nearly completing a six-run comeback in a 7-6 extra-innings loss in the second game.
Hampton, VA13newsnow.com

Donnell's walk-off single gives NSU series win over DSU

HAMPTON, Va. — Pinch-hitter Cody Donnell stroked a single to left-center in the bottom of the ninth to plate Dylan Flint with the winning run as Norfolk State baseball scored twice in the bottom of the ninth for a 10-9 win over Delaware State at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Virginia StatePosted by
Speedway Digest

Brandon Overton Scores $20,000 Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth Victory; Carson Ferguson Scores $3000 FASTRAK Win

Brandon Overton of Evans, GA, is making a habit of winning at Virginia Motor Speedway. With the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth win, Overton has now won the last three marquee events in a row at the ½ mile speed plant. Overton would fall back to ninth before working his way back to the front, passing Jimmy Ownes of Newport, TN, on lap 40 for the lead. Overton would fend off Owens with ten laps to go to score his second career, King of the Commonwealth triumph, and $20,000 paycheck in front of a fantastic crowd.
Suffolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy softball team keeps perfect season going, wins TCIS title

Sixteen proved to be sweet indeed for Nansemond-Suffolk Academy’s softball team. The Saints, ranked No. 1 in Hampton Roads, beat No. 9 Greenbrier Christian Academy 3-1 Friday at the Luter Sports Complex in Smithfield to win the Tidewater Conference of Independent Schools tournament championship. The victory improved the Saints to 16-0 for the season. Malli Groves’ two-run double in the bottom ...
Norfolk, VACollege Heights Herald

WKU drops series finale against no. 23 Old Dominion by way of run-rule

WKU (25-27), (15-17, C-USA) finished its final Conference USA series against the no. 23 Old Dominion Monarchs (36-14), (22-10, C-USA) on Sunday afternoon in Norfolk, VA by dropping the series finale by a score of 13-2. WKU was held hitless during the last five innings during the run-rule shortened contest.
Hampton, VADaily Press

The power of building | John Lawson II, executive chairman, W.M. Jordan

As John Lawson II drove out to a construction site on a recent sunny afternoon, he likened construction projects to a ballet. And if a construction project is a ballet, then Lawson is a principal dancer. A regular on the Inside Business Power List, Lawson has built up a large and sustained presence in Hampton Roads though his professional and community engagements.
Virginia Beach, VADaily Press

Around the Area: VBCFC gets back into soccer action

Virginia Beach City FC, an affiliate of Major League Soccer’s D.C. United, will begin its National Premier Soccer League season at 6 p.m. Saturday against Philadelphia Lonestar and will have a rematch at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Despite the Virginia Beach branding, the club is playing home games at Powhatan Field...