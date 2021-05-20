newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers: Domingo Germán vs. Dane Dunning

By Jon Rimmer
Pinstripe Alley
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees will take the field this afternoon in Arlington on a getaway day, looking to end their 10-game road trip on a high note, having already won six of the previous nine. They’ll be looking to maintain the momentum built on Corey Kluber’s no-hitter last night against a Texas team that’s lost eight of its last nine games and is currently looking up at the other four teams in the five-team AL West standings.

www.pinstripealley.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Domingo Germán
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Ryan Lamarre
Person
Clint Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston#Home Game#Obp#Slg#Il#Bally Sports Southwest#Mlb Network#Wado 1280#Al Hitters#Runs#Mound#Home Run#Arlington#Hits#League Average#Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
MLBMLB

Dunning rebounds from rocky 1st inning

ARLINGTON -- The first five Angels hitters on Wednesday night combined for three hits, one walk and a flyout against starting pitcher Dane Dunning in the Rangers' 4-3 series finale loss at Globe Life Field. Texas' young right-hander seemed out of whack with the Angels drilling the ball all over...
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Dane Dunning: Punches out six in loss

Dunning (1-1) allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Angels. Dunning struggled out of the gate and allowed all four of his earned runs in the first inning. The majority of the damage was done on singles -- he allowed four while also issuing one walk and uncorking a wild pitch -- though he rebounded to allow only two baserunners in his final four frames. Dunning had been excellent in his first three outings to begin the season, but he has come back to earth by allowing nine earned runs across 7.2 innings in his last two starts. He's projected to take the ball next Monday at Minnesota.
MLBPost Register

Maeda pitches Twins past Rangers 6-5 in series opener

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenta Maeda steered himself back on track by keeping the Texas Rangers scoreless into the sixth inning, and the Minnesota Twins won the opener of a four-game series 6-5 on Monday night. Maeda (2-2) had a season-high eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings, allowing only two singles...
Seattle, WACBS Sports

Rangers' Dane Dunning: Fans career high in win

Dunning (2-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out a career-high 10 batters over five innings against Seattle. Dunning shut down the Mariners through the first four innings before Seattle got to him in the fifth. The right-hander limited the damage to two runs after escaping a bases-loaded jam. He induced 17 swings-and-misses, using mostly his sinker and slider. Dunning is next projected to pitch Saturday at Houston on five days rest, although with an off-day coming Wednesday, he could start Friday on normal rest.
MLBlindyssports.com

Rangers trying to cool off Angels’ Albert Pujols

The Angels and Rangers will finish up a three-game series Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas, with Los Angeles happy to show off its “youthful” first baseman in Albert Pujols. Pujols, 41 and in his 21st major league season, has played in nine consecutive games without a day off, including Tuesday’s...
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers: Breaking down Dane Dunning’s struggles

Apr 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports. The Texas Rangers have a future ace in Dane Dunning at pitcher. He has an...
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Angels' Bullpen Kills Rangers' Momentum in 4-3 Loss

ARLINGTON, Texas — After snapping their four-game skid on Tuesday, the Texas Rangers fell back into the loss column, falling to the Los Angeles Angels by a score of 4-3. The Angels unloaded on Rangers starter Dane Dunning in the first inning on a pair of two-run singles by Anthony Rendon and José Iglesias. Much like Shohei Ohtani did for the Halos in the first game of the series, Dunning bounced back in a very strong way, pitching four scoreless innings after a rough first inning.
MLBMidland Reporter-Telegram

García homers, drives in 5 as Rangers beat Mariners 10-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit his team-leading ninth homer and drove in a career-high five runs, Dane Dunning struck out 10 in five innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2 on Sunday. The past seven victories for the Rangers have come after falling behind, this...
MLBDallas News

Dane Dunning recovered well after first-inning meltdown vs. Angels, but unfortunately too late in Rangers’ loss

ARLINGTON — Where to begin on Dane Dunning’s outing Wednesday?. In a 4-3 loss to Los Angeles, Dunning eventually recovered well from a rough start that included a mechanical flaw. He retired 12 of the last 14 hitters he faced, getting ground balls with his sinker. The problem: It came after he’d allowed all four runs in the span of the first seven hitters of the game.
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Dane Dunning: Lasts four innings Saturday

Dunning (2-3) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Astros after allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while fanning three across four innings. Dunning was coming off a dominant performance the last time out with 10 strikeouts, but he was unable to repeat that outing and only fanned three this time -- his second-worst mark of the season in that category. Dunning has also allowed four or more runs in three of his last five appearances. His next start is scheduled for next week at home against the Yankees.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Great Dane

I wouldn’t call myself the biggest advocate for Dane Dunning this season, but after naming him today’s streamer, he went 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 6 Hits, 3 BBs, 10 Ks with 17 Whiffs and 37% CSW and that’s pretty dang cool. That’s a King Cole as he produced against the Mariners, albeit with a 1.60 WHIP along the way. Streaming Record: 23-13. I should also mention, he left the bases loaded in the fifth, nearly allowing a grand-slam that landed just foul, which I’m sure would have soured many, but here are. Dunning succeeded, he fanned ten, and many are curious if he’s worth the pickup.
MLBFort Worth Star-Telegram

Three key takeaways from Texas Rangers’ 4-3 loss Wednesday to the Los Angeles Angels

News from the Operating Table in Arlington on Wednesday:. Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman underwent surgery to repair his left knee, an injury that occurred April 12 at Tampa Bay and opened a roster spot for Adolis Garcia. Guzman had damage to articular and meniscus cartilage damage, and will be down six weeks before beginning rehab. He’s expected to miss the rest of the season.
NFLsportschatplace.com

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/15/21

Texas Rangers (18-22) at Houston Astros (22-17) MLB Baseball: Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:10 pm (Minute Maid Park) Dane Dunning (2-2) (3.78) vs. Luis Garcia (0-3) (3.60) The Line: Houston Astros -175 / Texas Rangers +161 --- Over/Under: 9 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Texas Rangers and...
MLBMLB

García (5 RBIs), Dunning (10 K's) lift Rangers

ARLINGTON -- Rangers outfielder Adolis García was designated for assignment on Feb. 10, re-signed to a Minor League deal two days later, called up on April 13 and he hasn’t looked back since. Since April 15, García leads the Majors with nine home runs, including a three-run bomb in the...
MLBMLB

Dunning takes tough-luck loss against Twins

Right-hander Dane Dunning pitched well enough to win his second game of the season, but defensive mistakes ended up hurting him and the Rangers, who lost to the Twins, 6-5, at Target Field on Monday. Dunning pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs -- just two earned. Looking for weak...
MLBchatsports.com

10-15 - First inning flare-up dooms Dunning, Rangers as Angels take series

The Texas Rangers scored three runs and the Anaheim Angels scored four runs. Those four runs that these Angels scored all came in the top of the first inning before tonight’s starter Dane Dunning had settled into the contest. The Rangers scored one of their runs a half inning later and then two more an inning after that.
MLBRotowire

Bernie on the Scene: Starting Pitcher Trade Targets

This article is part of our Bernie on the Scene series. This is the last in my series of potential fantasy trades. This week, I will feature starting pitchers. Without question, starters are the most unpredictable fantasy players to manage. We have to be aware of injury potential. We have to factor in home park advantages and disadvantages. And in many leagues, we have to know the tendencies of the field mangers. Will he let his pitcher get out of his own jams? Will he let him go five innings to get a win? How about six innings for a quality start?
MLBYardbarker

Former teammates, now foes: Four Rangers provide their insight on mindset and advantages against former teams

Throughout their professional careers, Major Leaguers acquaint themselves with countless teammates. They show up to practice daily, a lot of them are teammates throughout the minor leagues, and they spend more time with those guys than their families throughout a year. It got me thinking about what happens when one player moves to another franchise and they end up facing each other. Who has the upper hand? Is there a situation where there’s a more prolonged and more egregious chess match happening? I decided to get input from a couple of pitchers, a hitter, and manager Chris Woodward.
MLBPosted by
Dallas Sports Nation

Comparing Current Rangers Players to the Ones They Replaced

This past offseason saw the Texas Rangers make three key trades that the organization felt was necessary to move on as the rebuild continued. Lance Lynn was traded to the White Sox in exchange for Dane Dunning. Elvis Andrus, who had lost his starting shortstop job to Isiah Kiner-Falefa, was dealt to Oakland for Khris Davis and catcher Jonah Heim. And finally Rougned Odor was sent to the Yankees. Odor had lost his second base job and failed to win an opening day roster spot at third base.
MLBLone Star Ball

10-15 - First inning flare-up dooms Dunning, Rangers as Angels take series

The Texas Rangers scored three runs and the Anaheim Angels scored four runs. Those four runs that these Angels scored all came in the top of the first inning before tonight’s starter Dane Dunning had settled into the contest. The Rangers scored one of their runs a half inning later and then two more an inning after that.