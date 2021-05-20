New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers: Domingo Germán vs. Dane Dunning
The Yankees will take the field this afternoon in Arlington on a getaway day, looking to end their 10-game road trip on a high note, having already won six of the previous nine. They'll be looking to maintain the momentum built on Corey Kluber's no-hitter last night against a Texas team that's lost eight of its last nine games and is currently looking up at the other four teams in the five-team AL West standings.