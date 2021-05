Debris from China’s rocket launched last week are likely to hurtle back through the atmosphere late Saturday or early Sunday and where it will crash remain unclear. China’s space agency has said that most of the booster rocket of the Long March 5B rocket it launched in April to carry the first module of China’s future space station into orbit is likely to be burned up in the Earth’s atmosphere. While the debris is unlikely to fall in a populated area, there is still a chance it may happen. The EU Space Surveillance and Tracking said that while there is a “low” probability of a ground impact in populated areas, all predictions were uncertain due to the uncontrolled nature of the reentry. For now, reentry is expected sometime between 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday and 1:30 a.m. ET Sunday morning, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Space Force.