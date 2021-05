Microsoft is refreshing the icons for its operating system, marking an end to the old Windows 95 icons which have been a staple of the OS.The new interface, codenamed “Sun Valley”, was spotted by Windows Latest. Classic icons including the hibernation monitor and the floppy disk have been revised – the former moving from a CRT screen to a more modern one, and the latter looking sleeker (insofar as a floppy disk can be).new vs current windows 10 iconsis this the first redesign to keep the entire spirit of the original windows 95 icons while also updating them? pic.twitter.com/arbb5vO2D4— tumi...