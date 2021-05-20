These 5 Trailblazing Athletes Are Changing the Fashion Game with Their Brands
When Misty Copeland teamed up with Under Armour for the "I Will What I Want" campaign in 2014, she became the first classical dancer with a sports brand's endorsement. At that moment, she redefined what it could mean to be a women athlete in modern society and how they could shatter glass ceilings. Copeland isn't the first, of course—many trailblazing female athletes crush it on and off the field. They don't limit themselves to just their craft; they've taken their passions and have become social justice warriors fighting for gender equality, racial equality, disability rights, LGBTQ rights, and more.hellogiggles.com