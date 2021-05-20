newsbreak-logo
Governor to issue more pardons now that Coloradans can legally possess up to 2 ounces of marijuana

By Thy Vo
coloradosun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday that he will issue additional pardons to Coloradans convicted of low-level marijuana possession crimes now that he’s signed a bill into law allowing people to have up to 2 ounces of cannabis. House Bill 1090, which Polis made a law on Thursday, doubles Colorado’s...

