Golf

Fairway to Heaven 2021

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleATTENTION ALL GOLFERS! Do you wish you could Play More but Pay Less ? It’s time to GET GOLFING NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA with the TeeTime Golf Pass! Rock 107 has partnered with TeeTime Golf Pass to bring you HOTTEST DEALS IN GOLF at over 100 golf courses in northeast Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York PLUS over 50 courses at top travel destinations like Rehoboth Beach, Ocean City, and Myrtle Beach! You’ll save ten to thirty dollars every time you tee it up when you use TeeTime Golf Pass to play. Save Hundreds all golf season long with huge discounts valid multiple times on weekdays and weekends! Go to NEPA Tee Time .com to for a list of the golf courses and deals. Don’t miss the special “Shamrock” Promo Code for an exclusive $5 discount off the regular price. For the absolute Best Deals at the area’s Best Courses, go to NEPATeeTime.com.

