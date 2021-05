CHEYENNE – Jaxon Farella won three events at the junior high portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Newcastle this past weekend. Farella won goat tying at both rodeos, clocking in at 8.87 seconds in the first and 8.84 in the second. He also won ribbon roping with heeler Ava Reno of Gillette in the first rodeo (9.25). They were second in the final rodeo (17.0).