Eustis, FL

Eustis softball plays for FHSAA state championship on Friday

By J.C. Carnahan, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSGs0_0a5rrUqR00
Eustis pitcher Libby Levendoski (left), pictured with catcher Lillie Smith during a game on May 5, struck out 13 batters Thursday to help the Panther's advance to the Class 4A state championship game. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Eustis sophomore pitcher Libby Levendoski struck out 13 batters Thursday morning while helping the Panthers advance to the FHSAA Class 4A softball state championship game.

Levendoski allowed just three hits and did not issue a walk as Eustis (26-1) won 2-0 against Orange Park Ridgeview (26-4) in a semifinal matchup of the top two teams in the latest MaxPreps 4A rankings.

The No. 1 Panthers will face No. 3 Brooksville Hernando (26-4) in a state final on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Legends Way Ball Fields in Clermont. Hernando won 9-8 against No. 4 Plantation American Heritage (15-9) in the other semifinal.

Senior Cassidy Ross scored on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Aubrey Ruby in the first inning to give Eustis all it would need in the semifinal win. Junior Ainsley Perdicaris singled to left field to drive in the game’s second run in the fourth.

Ridgeview stranded six runners. Eustis was charged with two errors and allowed one player to reach base safely on a dropped third strike in the sixth inning.

The Panthers, state runners-up in 2017, are playing in a state championship game for only the second time. Eustis has won 19 games in a row this spring since losing for the only time 5-4 at Winter Springs on March 11.

Winter Springs (21-7) plays in a Class 6A state semifinal vs. Viera (17-6) on Friday at 10 a.m. Orange City University (25-0) takes on Lake Worth Park Vista (28-0) in a semifinal showdown of unbeaten teams in 7A on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Admission to FHSAA state softball games is $9 per day in advance and $12 if purchased on day of event. Parking is $10. Tickets are available exclusively online via the GoFan app. The NHFS Network is streaming all games for a fee.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .

Orlando, FL
The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
