‘Dream Horse’ Film Review: Toni Collette Inspirational Biopic Is Steady As She Goes

There she is, stepping out from behind a screen and seen in glorious close-up: the vibrant red dress, the half-shadowed face, the untamed tangle of ginger hair. (We Stan an icon.) For the next half-hour, you’ll see Tilda Swinton’s spurned woman — she is merely referred to as “Woman” — shop for axes at a hardware store in Madrid, attack an empty suit on a bed, try on several gorgeous outfits, beg and plead for a lover’s return over the phone, hang out with a dog named Dash and set an exquisitely decorated apartment on fire. Or maybe you will watch her do all of this for the next 90 minutes if, like me, you end up watching this three times back to back.