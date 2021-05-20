newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Dream Horse’ Film Review: Toni Collette Inspirational Biopic Is Steady As She Goes

By Elizabeth Weitzman
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2015 Sundance-winning documentary “Dark Horse” was such an obvious candidate for an inspirational biopic that the question wasn’t whether it would be remade, but how well. Euros Lyn’s heartwarming “Dream Horse” doesn’t rewrite the genre, but it’s feel-good filmmaking of the sort many may be inclined to seek out at the moment. Although overly familiar and openly sentimental, it’s also an easy watch that’s gently appealing.

www.thewrap.com
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Owen Teale
Person
Damian Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horses#Dark Horse#Documentary Film#Movie Stars#Original Stars#Dream Alliance#Super Furry Animals#Dream Horse#Feel Good Filmmaking#Husband#British Television#Welsh Bands#Jan Overhears Howard#South Wales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesYardbarker

Every cameo that Alfred Hitchcock made in his films

Alfred Hitchcock may never have won a Best Director Oscar, but he is still one of the all-time iconic filmmakers. He’s known for being the “Master of Suspense,” but he’s also known for making cameos in his films. Over his career, he had 36 confirmed cameos in his movies. However, beyond those, there are some speculative cameos as well. We’ve cataloged them all, the ones we are sure of and the ones that are a mystery, the kind that Hitchcock himself would probably be proud of.
Animalsawardsdaily.com

Euros Lyn’s ‘Dream Horse’ Review

The mining village of Cefn Fforest is a small town in South Wales. The lush, flourishing lowlands give way to windswept pastures, yielding an historic time capsule sparsely inhabited by roughly 4,000 working-class people. Jan Vokes (Toni Collette) has found that her way of life in Cefn Fforest has grown rather mundane. She works the early shift at the town grocery and cares for her elderly parents each afternoon. Following her daily obligations, Jan returns to her simple home to care for her apathetic husband, Brian (Game of Thrones’ Owen Teale). They’ve spent their whole lives in the valley. Life has become routine, a grind. There is a spark missing that goes beyond just their marriage.
MoviesRolling Stone

‘The Human Voice’: Tilda Swinton, Pedro Almodóvar and Pure Cinephile Bliss

There she is, stepping out from behind a screen and seen in glorious close-up: the vibrant red dress, the half-shadowed face, the untamed tangle of ginger hair. (We Stan an icon.) For the next half-hour, you’ll see Tilda Swinton’s spurned woman — she is merely referred to as “Woman” — shop for axes at a hardware store in Madrid, attack an empty suit on a bed, try on several gorgeous outfits, beg and plead for a lover’s return over the phone, hang out with a dog named Dash and set an exquisitely decorated apartment on fire. Or maybe you will watch her do all of this for the next 90 minutes if, like me, you end up watching this three times back to back.
TV ShowsThe Independent

The 43 best original films to watch on Netflix, ranked

H — aving established itself as a power-house of binge TV,Netflix has more recently turned its attention to movies. But with dozens of Netflix original films to chose from, how to sort the gold from the feature-length dross?. To help you make sense of the service’s mind-boggling viewing options here’s...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Toni Collette to Star in HBO Max’s ‘The Staircase’ With Colin Firth

Toni Collette is heading to HBO Max’s limited series The Staircase to star opposite the previously-announced Colin Firth. The eight-episode crime drama based on the docuseries of the same name follows the case of novelist Michael Peterson (portrayed by Firth) who was accused of murdering his wife in 2001. Collette is set to portray Michael’s wife, Kathleen, in the project, according to Variety.
Moviesslugmag.com

Film Review: Wrath of Man

After a few too many mega-budget Hollywood franchise projects that got away from him, director Guy Ritchie made a rollicking return to form 2020’s The Gentleman. It’s a wickedly entertaining caper movie that took him back to his roots. Wrath of Man reteams the director with his old collaborator, Jason Statham, but sadly, it’s missing the most crucial element of a Guy Ritchie film—namely, fun.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'The Water Man' is a rare treat: A sensitive family film grounded in real life

In "The Water Man," an assured, richly appointed directorial debut by David Oyelowo, the filmmaker nods toward his aesthetic roots when his main character briefly opens his "E.T." lunchbox. That flash of retro pop culture feels right at home in this sensitive family drama, in which Lonnie Chavis plays Gunner...
TV Serieshazard-herald.com

Emily Blunt to Star in New Amazon Studios Western Drama ‘The English’

Emily Blunt is riding into the wild, wild west for a new drama series from Amazon Studios and the BBC. The English, written and directed by Golden Globe winner Hugo Blick, is set in the mid-American landscape in the year 1890. The story follows Blunt’s character, Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman who arrives in the foreboding and dangerous terrain of the West on a path of revenge against the man she blames for her son’s death.
Moviesslugmag.com

Film Review: The Paper Tigers

If you love Cobra Kai as much as I do, you’re already really hungry for Season 3. and The Papers Tigers, the debut feature from writer-director Quoc Bao Tran, is a delicious, if not very filling snack to help tide you over. The Paper Tigers tell the story of three...
Moviescreators.com

'Wrath of Man' and 'The Columnist': Guy Ritchie Returns (With Jason Statham, Wisely), and a Dutch Woman Discovers the Ultimate Cure for Online Menacing

Guy Ritchie movies, especially those of the gangster variety with which he started out 23 years ago, make life simple. You know what you're going to get walking in: a lot of shouting, a lot of skull-crushing music, a lot more shouting, and a boatload of blunt, brutal action. Not to say there's anything wrong with wall-to-wall uproar — who doesn't love the John Wick movies? But the Wick pictures have a sense of humor, and their action is, for the most part, brilliantly choreographed — they have personality . Guy Ritchie doesn't make those movies.
MoviesHello Magazine

Viewers left shocked by 'gripping' drama Danny Boy

Viewers were left "stunned" and "gripped" by BBC Two's new drama, Danny Boy, which aired on Wednesday evening. The TV film, which stars Derry Girls actor Anthony Boyle and Toby Jones, tells the riveting true-story of a young soldier accused of war crimes in Iraq. Many took to social media...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

The day of ‘female rage’ has dawned – and Kate Winslet is its fed-up face

There’s a scene in Mare of Easttown, the new crime drama on HBO/Sky Atlantic starring Kate Winslet, that with minimal fuss captures a mood rarely seen on TV. Winslet plays a detective in smalltown Pennsylvania, where – when she’s sitting on her sofa one night eating an enormous sandwich – a neighbour throws a gallon of milk through her window. She stops eating, briefly, to survey the wreckage, before returning with exquisite deliberation to the sandwich. Through Winslet’s character, Mare, Easttown nails that rarely excavated, beautifully enacted vibe of the fed-up middle-aged woman.
MoviesTrendHunter.com

Enchanting Film-Inspired Candles

A24 is releasing a new candle -- this time, it is themed around the upcoming film, 'The Green Knight.' The highly anticipated film to set to launch later this year during the Summertime. However, the candle arrives a bit earlier as it hits the market next week on May 11th.
MoviesEmpire

Supernova: Exclusive Alternative Posters For Colin Firth And Stanley Tucci Drama

Months of lockdown hasn’t just meant that massive blockbusters like Black Widow and No Time To Die have been delayed – it’s also pushed back some much-anticipated smaller movies, among them Supernova. The second film from Hinterland director Harry Macqueen has already proved a firm festival hit but hasn’t yet been able to make its out way into the world on a wider release – until now. With cinemas opening again, it’s now set to hit UK screens from 25 June.
MoviesBoston Herald

‘Woman in the Window’ borrows from great films, isn’t one

Grade: B- “The Girl on the Train,” “Gone Girl” and now, “The Woman in the Window” — suddenly, there is a new genre sub-division of female-fronted Hitchcockian thrillers that are flashy and not very good. But they sell like proverbial hot cakes in book form, and therefore get adapted into films. The latest, a spin-off of the Hitchcock classic “Rear Window,” features an extremely unreliable female protagonist named Anna Fox (Amy Adams). Anna lives alone in a Upper West Side townhouse, taking a variety of psychoactive drugs to control her anxiety and depression, having sessions with her visiting shrink (Tracy Letts, who also adapted the screenplay), playing with her cat Punch and spying on her neighbors. Anna also stays in touch by cellphone with her husband (Anthony Mackie) from whom she is separated and her young daughter Olivia (Mariah Bozeman), who lives with her father.