newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller’s Office Scores National Trifecta

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUOUd_0a5rrM1r00

DADE CITY, Fla. – Money-crunching teams from the Office of Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller recently earned top honors from the only international organization authorized to judge government accounting procedures and presentations.

The Chicago-based Government Finance Officers Association cited Pasco’s Clerk & Comptroller for the following awards:

  • Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Pasco County for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.
  • Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting to the Office of Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.
  • Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.

The comprehensive annual financial report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

This marked the 37th consecutive year the Pasco Clerk & Comptroller’s Office has won the Achievement for Excellence.

The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is a prestigious national honor recognizing conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government popular reports.

To receive an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting, a government unit must publish a Popular Annual Financial Report whose contents conform to program standards of creativity, presentation, understandability, and reader appeal.

An Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is valid for a period of one year only. The Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller has received a Popular Financial Reporting Award the last five years (fiscal years ended 2015-2019).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQ5rp_0a5rrM1r00
Rosemary Syrakos, Manny Long, Lisa Shippy-Gonzalez, Matt Lazar, Brenda Blake, Dan Klein

The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. To receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:

  • a policy document
  • a financial plan
  • an operations guide
  • a communications device

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This has been presented to Christine M. Mettler, Budget and Purchasing Director.

There are more than 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.

Government Finance Officers Association advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Dade City, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Clerk#State Department#County Government#Program Director#Fiscal Year#Pasco#The Budget Awards Program#Gfoa#Budget Presentation Award#Governmental Budgeting#Certificate#Fla#Program Standards#Award Recipients#Outstanding Achievement#Procedures#Purchasing Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pasco County, FLsuncoastnews.com

DOH reports less than 500 new COVID-19 cases in Pasco County

Florida Department of Health reported only 471 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in Pasco County for the week of May 9-15, which continues a downward trend. Cases totaled 42,109 and the death toll increased to 768. Last week, May 2-8, DOH reported 743 new cases and 22 deaths. For...
Wesley Chapel, FLBay News 9

Pasco County neighbors concerned over new Wesley Chapel development

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors in Wesley Chapel are worried about a new development coming. The developer is looking to build more than 1,000 homes. Neighbors worry the homes won’t fit with existing neighborhoods. The developer SoHo Capitol calls the project Dayflower. They say the proposed Dayflower development by SoHo...
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

County board relaxes COVD-19 rules

The Pasco County Commission has changed its rules and is now allowing a limited number of members of the public to attend its meetings in person. The board voted on May 4 to allow up to 18 people from the public to be in the board’s chambers during meetings at the Historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City, and up to 30 members of the public to be in the board room at the government center in New Port Richey.
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Flurry of road projects underway in Pasco

Drive along nearly any major Pasco County artery and you are likely to be backed up in traffic — during rush hour. At the same time, it’s obvious to motorists that work is underway on numerous Pasco roadways. Once those projects are completed, Pasco’s road network is expected to be...
Pasco County, FLfloridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis holds key to health care projects

'DeSantis will scrutinize and evaluate each and every project. Not all may make it across the finish line.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis, aiming to curtail spending amid the COVID-19 pandemic, used his veto pen last year to wipe out $44 million in health care-related projects inserted into the budget by state lawmakers.
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Environmental committee appointments approved

The Pasco County Commission has approved the following reappointments to the county’s Environmental Lands Acquisition Committee:. The committee consists of 11 volunteer members, according to background materials in the board’s agenda packet. Five members shall have, at a minimum, a bachelor’s degree in the natural and/or environmental sciences. These five...
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Deadline soon for advisory committee applicants

Pasco County is seeking 13 people to serve as policy advisors on the new Northeast Pasco Rural Advisory Committee, according to a county news release. The board is encouraging property owners, business owners and land use attorneys to apply. Committee members will evaluate policies and regulations related to the Northeast...
Pasco County, FL995qyk.com

Pasco County School District Mask Mandate Ends On May 28th

Two days after the school year ends the mask mandate in Pasco County Schools ends as well. Masks will become optional after that date and high school graduations will be happening after May 28, but the school district is encouraging graduates and guests to bring masks even though most graduations are outside. The Pasco County summer school program starts Monday, June 7 and masks will be optional.
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Beverly Lorraine Murray, deceased, late of Pasco County, Florida, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 21303 Marsh Hawk Dr, Land O Lakes, Florida 34638 on or before the 11th day of August, 2021 or this notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement. This the 13th day of May, 2021. Alisa Carrier, Executor c/o Jeffrey Goss, Attorney for the Estate Ridenour & Goss, PA PO Box 965 Sylva, NC 28779 10-13e.
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Kevin Thibault

Drive along nearly any major Pasco County artery and you are likely to be backed up in traffic — during rush hour. At the same time, it’s obvious to motorists that work is underway on numerous Pasco roadways. Once those projects are completed, Pasco’s road network is expected to be...