Chemistry

Out of thick air: Transforming carbon dioxide into light-emitting carbon

By University of Ottawa
Phys.org
 1 day ago

A team of researchers at the University of Ottawa has found a way to use visible light to transform carbon dioxide gas, or CO2, into solid carbon forms that emit light. This development creates a new, low-energy CO2 reduction pathway to solid carbon that will have implications across many fields.

Related
