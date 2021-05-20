Lil Poppa releases ‘Halo’ video

Another week is coming to a close and some new music has arrived to help kick off the weekend. It's been a little while since Tee Grizzley dropped a project, but he's bringing it with his new album, Built for Whatever. The 19-track offering was first announced on April 29 and is the follow-up to Grizzley's 2020 mixtape, The Smartest. The rapper, with a signature Detroit-sounding flow, released the LP's first single, "Never Bend Never Fold" featuring G Herbo, last month. Tee Grizzley's new album contains additional guest appearances from Lil Durk, Quavo, Young Dolph, Big Sean, the late King Von and Grizzley's younger brother, Baby Grizzley.