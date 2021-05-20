newsbreak-logo
Lil Poppa releases ‘Halo’ video

By Buddy Iahn
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSong from debut album currently charting in Top 200. Florida rapper Lil Poppa has released music video for fan favorite track “Halo” which is off his recently released debut album, Blessed, I Guess. The album is currently charting in Billboard’s Top 200 charts, a new record for the 21 year old artist who signed to Rule #1/Interscope Records nearly three years ago. A unique voice emerging from the booming Florida rap scene, Poppa will soon release a behind the scenes look on the making of his project and career in the form of a short documentary.

