No, sorry it’s not that one. I often hear how badly Floridians would love to have In-N-Out restaurants. As someone who lived in California for 6 or 7 years, I can tell you – it’s not that great. Don’t get me wrong. If I visit Cali or Vegas, I’ll always drop in to have a Double Double Animal Style with fries. But honestly, to me, Five Guys burgers are much better. Sure Five Guys is more expensive. But I’ll take Five Guys or a Shake Shack burger (opening soon in Tampa) any day over In-N-Out.