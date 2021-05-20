Seven rural counties in Oregon have voted in favor of seceding to Idaho

Disgruntled rural voters in Oregon, displeased with the blue direction their state is going in, want their counties to cross the border and become part of Idaho. Five eastern Oregon counties voted Tuesday to consider seceding from Oregon and joining their red neighbor as part of the Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho movement, according to The Hill. Add these five counties to the two that already voted to secede last November, and you've got a total of seven counties itching to break away.