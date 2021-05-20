newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Seven rural counties in Oregon have voted in favor of seceding to Idaho

By Carla Sinclair
Boing Boing
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDisgruntled rural voters in Oregon, displeased with the blue direction their state is going in, want their counties to cross the border and become part of Idaho. Five eastern Oregon counties voted Tuesday to consider seceding from Oregon and joining their red neighbor as part of the Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho movement, according to The Hill. Add these five counties to the two that already voted to secede last November, and you've got a total of seven counties itching to break away.

boingboing.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
City
Union, OR
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Idaho Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seceding#Eastern Oregon#State Laws#Voting Rights#Democrats#The Oregon Legislature#The Idaho Statesman#Oregonians#The U S Congress#Rural Oregon#Oregon Voters#Rural Counties#Rural Voters#Altering State Lines#Gun Rights#Industries#November#President Biden#Resort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Oregon Stateleadertimes.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia County narrowly approved last year forbids local officials from […]
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Idaho Stateupr.org

'Unintended Consequences' Of Ending Pandemic Unemployment In Idaho

Gov. Brad Little announced last week he will pull Idaho out of the federal unemployment programs that have provided enhanced benefits to people who lost jobs during the pandemic. Little said employers are struggling to find workers because some are making more money on unemployment, citing a federal program that...
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Idaho Statekoze.com

Idaho Tax Commission to open Lewiston office on May 17

The Idaho State Tax Commission will open its Lewiston office to the public on Monday, May 17 – the day income tax returns are due. The office, located at 1118 F St. in Lewiston normally is open only on the 20th of each month. May 17th hours for the customer-service...