Trenton, NJ

'King Murphy': NJ lawmaker calls for ditching masks, limiting governor's emergency powers

burlingtoncountytimes.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON – State Sen. Michael Doherty has renewed his calls for the Legislature to limit the emergency powers of the governor, whom he calls "King Murphy." In a statement issued Thursday, Doherty, R-Warren, one of the most conservative members of the state Legislature, said Murphy’s actions during the pandemic show the dangers of the sweeping authority that states give to governors during emergencies.

