'King Murphy': NJ lawmaker calls for ditching masks, limiting governor's emergency powers

In April, following a spate of mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia, Governor Phil Murphy announced in New Jersey’s largest city that he intended to roll out a new round of gun control measures. As New Jersey already has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, Insider NJ spoke with elected officials whose constituents represent urban, suburban, and rural parts of the state for their assessments of the governor’s proposals. All three individuals interviewed were unsatisfied, but for different reasons and suggested different approaches to handling gun violence. For Senator Ronald Rice, Trenton needed to invest more in urban youth, and create safer environments in the cities which would, in turn, lower crime and raise the quality of life. For Senator Michael Doherty, the governor’s proposals are a needless distraction targeting law-abiding gun owners while turning attention away from the administration’s failure to manage state services, including unemployment. For Old Bridge Councilman Mark Razzoli, the governor was hamstringing law enforcement, leading to a rise in crime, while politicizing the victims of gun violence.