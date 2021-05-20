Constitution: flawed assertions of state sovereignty

Cruel and unusual punishment prevailed as the Supreme Court addressed juvenile detention. On April 22, 2021, in a majority 6–3 vote, the Supreme Court decided to allow unrestricted access to life without parole sentences for juveniles as Brett Jones sought a lower sentence from the state of Mississippi. This made the US the only country in the entire world to allow such a harsh punishment for people under the age of 18. This also broke precedents set by the Supreme Court to stand by the freedoms granted to minors in the Constitution. Particularly, in 2005, the use of capital punishment was banned for juvenile offenders in Roper v. Simmons as it was deemed a form of “cruel and unusual punishment.” This was then extended to life without parole sentences in 2012, a decision which was subsequently upheld in 2016.