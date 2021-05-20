newsbreak-logo
Peek inside Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s annotated law school textbook.

By Walker Caplan
Literary Hub
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleExciting news—or dispiriting news for would-be collectors: a Columbia Law School textbook once owned by late Supreme Court justice and legal titan Ruth Bader Ginsberg sold yesterday to an anonymous bidder for $18,125 in Heritage Auctions’ Manuscripts Auction. The textbook in question, The French Legal System: An Introduction to Civil...

lithub.com
