Weight Loss

Swim Strokes That Are Great For Weight Loss

By Robin Rothstein
healthdigest.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your everyday running routine is beginning to feel a little uninspired, consider swapping out those hill sprints for swim strokes. Swimming is a great form of exercise to add to your workout routine. Compared to running, swimming is easier on the joints and less likely to cause injury. It's also an excellent way to burn calories while giving yourself a full body workout. Swimming is especially beneficial if you're looking to add more strength and definition to your upper body (via Healthline).

