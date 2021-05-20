9 Table Lamps Shine a Light on Great Style

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A new area rug is the easiest way to change the look of an entire room overnight, and this weekend, you can bring one home for up to 75 percent off during the Rugs USA epic Mother’s Day Sale. While we do think a new rug would actually be a great, if somewhat unconventional, gift for Mom, the sale is also an awesome opportunity to score a major deal on a new rug for your own space. There are lots of styles to choose from, including some light, breezy options that could brighten up a room for summer and make it feel bigger at the same time. Even if you’re going with a white, cream, or ivory hue, there are still plenty of opportunities to integrate some new textures or patterns into a space. Here are our top picks from Rugs USA’s sale to help get your home feeling a little more summery.