Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams said in a new interview that she hopes to serve as president of the United States one day. "Do I hold it as an ambition? Absolutely," Abrams told CBS News. "And even more importantly, when someone asks me if that's my ambition, I have a responsibility to say yes, for every young woman, every person of color, every young person of color, who sees me and decides what they're capable of based on what I think I am capable of. Again, it's about you cannot have those things you refuse to dream of."