2020 was a tough year. Luckily the storm caused by COVID-19 seems to be abating. That said, San Diego continues to struggle with a tragedy that has been with us since long before COVID-19 upended our lives and one that will be with us for years to come. In January of 2020 roughly 7,700 San Diegans were homeless on an average night, and that number has grown sharply over the past year.