How plants leave behind their parents' genomic baggage

What biology student has not been tested on Lamarck vs. Darwin’s explanations for the giraffe? It’s one of the obligatory stories on evolution in textbooks. Lamarck thought that the necks became longer as giraffes stretched for the treetops and their offspring inherited those acquired characteristics. Students hear about problems with that view (usually with auxiliary stories about Weismann’s experiments chopping off the tails of generations of mice). Then, Darwin’s mechanism — natural selection — is introduced as the victor. Congratulations usually follow about Darwin being one of the most original thinkers in the history of science. (What students are not told is that Darwin became more Lamarckian in later revisions of the Origin due to increasing criticisms of natural selection.)