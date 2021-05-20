newsbreak-logo
Sarasota, FL

USF associate professor Marie Byrd wins research award

Herald Tribune
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUSF associate professor Marie Byrd has won a USF Women in Leadership and Philanthropy Award for her research involving the social and emotional learning of Black girls. Byrd, the interim Sarasota-Manatee campus director for the College of Education, has focused her scholarship on the intersection of race and gender for school-aged Black girls and the resulting complexity of their social, emotional and academic development.

Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

BUSINESS PEOPLE: Board finds new CEO for Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee

The board of directors of The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee has selected Shepard Englander as its new CEO. Englander’s 16 years as CEO of The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati earned him national recognition as a strategic and entrepreneurial leader who transformed Cincinnati’s Jewish community by implementing new business models that multiplied revenue.
Sarasota, FLsrqmagazine.com

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament Raises $170,000 for SMH Physicians Endowment

A record number of golfers, 228, teed off at the 19th Annual Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament on May 7. The all-day event raised $170,000. To date, the tournament has raised more than $1 million for the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Physicians Endowment which provides continuing education opportunities for Sarasota Memorial Health Care System staff.
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

“O’Shea Formula” event raises $500,000

The New College Foundation raised $500,000 during a virtual event on May 6 called the “O’Shea Formula,” which celebrated New College President Donal O’Shea’s accomplishments. The funds will be directed to the Donal B. O’Shea Scholarship Endowment. “We are gratified by the outpouring of support to honor President O’Shea,” said...
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

Computer science Novo lands job pre-graduation

In our data-driven age, jobs in computer science have become all the rage. And New College has plenty to offer students interested in pursuing this career path. Case in point? New College student Haylee Millar. In May 2019, Millar began an internship with a Sarasota-based tech company called Atlas Networks—a software engineering internship, to be specific. Just about a year later, that internship turned into a job as a solutions architect for Atlas. Millar is currently finishing her thesis and plans to graduate from New College this week with a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

Illuminating LGBTQ+ conversations

One of the trademarks of the educational experience at New College is the Independent Study Project (ISP), and thesis student Nicholas Pracko pursued an especially purposeful one in January—about the local LGBTQ+ community. For the biopsychology/neuroscience student, who plans to graduate in December, the ISP research led directly into his...
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

AUSI LAGUERRE: Life experiences help teenager expand views and find community

This series showcases Sarasota County public high school seniors selected as STRIVE award honorees after demonstrating grit and resilience to overcome obstacles and substantially improve their lives. The Class of 2021 has coped with COVID-19 disruptions to their junior and senior years, as well as impacts on future plans. These stories are presented to celebrate STRIVE students, and to serve as a source of inspiration and reminder that it is worthwhile to continue striving to succeed when life presents harsh and unexpected experiences.
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Women’s Resource Center Hosts Info Session on Women in Manufacturing May 26

Local employers are eager to recruit more women for these high-wage jobs. (Sarasota-Manatee) According to a recent Deloitte study, skills gaps in the manufacturing industry could leave over 2 million high-wage jobs unfilled by 2030, costing the U.S. economy over $1 trillion. The report indicates manufacturers are looking for new and creative strategies to recruit talent, including reaching out to more diverse workers, especially women and minorities. Women represent only a small percentage of positions within this industry that is growing fast in our Sarasota/Manatee region. To help close this skills gap, the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) is partnering with local manufacturers to offer a free online information session Wednesday, May 26, from noon to 1 p.m. The session is part of WRC’s monthly Career Connections program that links women to quality jobs and funded training programs. Participants can attend by phone or computer and will be able to ask questions via a chatbox. Those interested can register at www.mywrc.org/manufacturing or call (941) 256-9721 for more information.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

Plantation foundation assists Child Protection Center

VENICE - The Plantation Community Foundation of Venice awarded a $4,400 grant to the Sarasota-based Child Protection Center to support its Personal Safety and Community Awareness Program. It will use new technology and professional video "to educate and empower children and the adults who care for them in an effort...
Herald Tribune

Fully vaccinated? No quarantine for you in Sarasota schools

Sarasota County School District administrators have had the "quarantine conversation" more than 15,000 times this year, telling a student that they had to stay home from school for several days because they had been exposed to COVID-19. Among staff, 983 employees have had to quarantine as well. For a school...
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

SPARCC awarded $30,000 grant from Community Foundation of Sarasota County

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has awarded Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) a $30,000 grant to support the SPARCC Emergency Shelter. The shelter serves as a safe haven for survivors and their children who have experienced the devastating effects of domestic and sexual violence. It also provides the opportunity to heal, create stability and explore opportunities that will ensure safety and a way to move forward.