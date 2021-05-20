MGM Grand buffet announces reopening date
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Grand Buffet will reopen on May 26 at 7 a.m. Featuring breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch offerings, guests will have the option to choose from a variety of hot and cold stations that are sure to please the palate. Hearty food selections include items such as made-to-order omelets, buttermilk pancakes, breakfast sides and pastry assortments to fresh pasta, seafood, BBQ ribs, lasagna, salads, soups and a dessert bar with cookies, donuts, brownies, pies, cheesecakes and more.