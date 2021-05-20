'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' will let you slow down the action up to 70 percent

Insomniac Games Marcus Smith recently shared some juicy details to media outlet IGN about the upcoming PS5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. According to Smith, he pitched the game with the female lombax in mind already. He shared how he pitched it with the others and it was similar to the reveal trailer where Clank finds himself alone and calls out to Ratchet but find Rivet instead. Some were worried that since the game is Ratchet and Clank, it was supposed to be focused on the two main characters. He then explained that since they are already tackling with dimensionality, this is just a way to introduce a new character but it is still about the two. It is just making the audience experience a new version of Ratchet.