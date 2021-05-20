newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' will let you slow down the action up to 70 percent

By K. Holt
Engadget
 1 day ago

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sony's next big PlayStation 5 exclusive, is only a few weeks away. Today, the company provided an in-depth look at the game's accessibility options. Among them are Game Speed features. You can slow down the action to 70 percent, 50 percent or 30 percent of the full speed. You can assign a Game Speed shortcut on the DualSense's D-pad, which will let you slow down the gameplay whenever you need to and return to the regular speed when you press the button again or a cutscene starts.

www.engadget.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ratchet Clank#Need For Speed#Rift Apart#Dualsense#Cognitive And Motor#Negatron Collider#Game Speed Features#Controller Vibrations#Traversal Situations#Screen Effects#Contrast Toggles#Developer Insomniac Games#Enemies#Quick Inputs#Default#Contrast Settings#The Game#Shader Options#Combat#Weapon Throwing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
SONY
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Platinum trophy can be attained "in one playthrough"

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will make it easy to obtain the game's platinum trophy when it launches on PS5 next month. Speaking with IGN India, game director Mike Daly explained that players won't need to replay the game multiple times to score the top achievement, saying that "our trophy design for this game is again, pretty permissive. You can achieve [the platinum] in one playthrough, though you need to be pretty thorough in how you approach the game. So if you've explored the nooks and crannies, if you've engaged with the upgrade systems, then you can get it without an inordinate amount of time invested.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: Checking Out The Opening With Insomniac Games (4K)

If you asked the lucky few who own a PlayStation 5 what one of their most anticipated games of the year is, I'd be willing to bet Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ranks pretty high on their list. For good reason too. Developer Insomniac Games has been hard at work to utilize the next-gen features of the PS5 to deliver an experience filled with spectacle and the chaotic fun the series is known for. But after five years spent on developing titles such as Marvel's Spider-Man, where will the developer be kicking off the iconic duo's latest adventure?
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gets new preview images, SSD and ray tracing usage detailed

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is less than a month away, and a new wave of previews are creating hype for the game. For those looking for new footage, the official UK PlayStation Access channel has published an extensive preview, including a look at some things we haven’t seen before. This includes a rocky, desert area traversed by new Lombax hero Rivet and a sort of short chase / boss fight against Dr. Nefarious. You can watch the video for yourself below.
Video Gamespsu.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Merch Goes Live On PlayStation Gear Store

Three pieces of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart merchandise have just gone live on the PlayStation Gear store ahead of the game’s release next month. The gear, which you can see in the store here, includes a T-shirt, water bottle, and pencil case, all branded with a black and white Ratchet design. The selection is pretty limited right now, but we would expect this to be added to over the coming weeks and months.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

New Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gameplay Footage Has Arrived

We’re less than a month away until Ratchet & Clank: Rift Aparts invades the PS5, bringing with it what looks to be a smorgasbord of BRAHsomeness. Recently many from the media attended a digital hands-off preview of the game showcasing what Insomniac Games has been working on all these years.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Rise Of The Slime Launching On PC And Consoles May 20

Today developer Bunkovsky Games and publisher PlayStack has announced that their new game Rise Of The Slime will be leaving early access and fully launching on consoles and PC on May 20. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam. Rise Of The Slime is a roguelite deck builder where players control a Slime.
Video GamesGematsu

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart hands-off previews, gameplay, and screenshots

Several outlets went live today with the hands-off previews of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PlayStation 5 from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games, which include new gameplay footage and screenshots. Here are a few of the outlets covering the game today: 4Gamer.net (Japanese), BBC, Eurogamer, Famitsu...
Video GamesTwinfinite

PS5 Exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Has Officially Gone Gold

Today, developer Insomniac Games has announced that its much-anticipated PS5 exclusive third-person shooter, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, has officially gone gold. In a recent post to Twitter made by Insomniac Games’ official account, the studio confirmed that their family-friendly action-adventure title had finally reached a completed state. In other words, Rift Apart’s fast-approaching June 11 release date is now locked in, and the game is ready to be pressed and shipped to retailers shortly. Check out said tweet down below:
Video Gamespushsquare.com

First Impressions: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Is an Eye-Popping Demonstration of PS5's Power

You don’t need a preview for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, to be honest. That’s probably not what Sony expected us to write after inviting us to a glitzy COVID-free online event, but it’s our takeaway after watching over 30 minutes of unedited gameplay footage and listening to key creative staff talk about the PlayStation 5 title for over two hours. The Japanese giant may be charging a small fortune for its first-party software these days, but Insomniac Games’ latest is the safest $70 you’ll ever spend.
Video GamesIGN

How Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Uses PS5's DualSense, 3D Audio

Despite the PS5 being just over six months old, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart isn’t Insomniac Games’ first game for Sony’s newest console. But while the developer does have Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and a Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered edition under its belts, the studio is looking to take advantage of all of the new system’s features for their first PS5-exclusive outing.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Devs Share Importance of Rivet in Development

Insomniac Games Marcus Smith recently shared some juicy details to media outlet IGN about the upcoming PS5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. According to Smith, he pitched the game with the female lombax in mind already. He shared how he pitched it with the others and it was similar to the reveal trailer where Clank finds himself alone and calls out to Ratchet but find Rivet instead. Some were worried that since the game is Ratchet and Clank, it was supposed to be focused on the two main characters. He then explained that since they are already tackling with dimensionality, this is just a way to introduce a new character but it is still about the two. It is just making the audience experience a new version of Ratchet.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Uses Spider-Man’s Streaming Architecture to Add More Density, Quantity, and Quality

Insomniac Games’ core technology director, Mike Fitzgerald, has revealed that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart utilizes the streaming architecture built for Spider-Man in order to add more density, quantity, and quality to the game’s world. In a lengthy interview with The Verge, Fitzgerald explained how Insomniac used Spider-Man‘s PS5 development...
Video Gamesvaughantoday.ca

The popular duo, Ratchet & Clank, return in the up-and-coming “Rift Apart” on PlayStation 5

The Infernal Duo is back! On the morning of May 13, the official account of Insomniac Games Studio Twitter posted the news that all fans had been waiting impatiently for: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Finally “gone.” In other words, the final version of the program is ready to appear in a physical version. There has been no news since 2016, when a remake of the first game (dating back to 2002) was released around the same time a movie was being shown in the cinema.