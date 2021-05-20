'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' will let you slow down the action up to 70 percent
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sony's next big PlayStation 5 exclusive, is only a few weeks away. Today, the company provided an in-depth look at the game's accessibility options. Among them are Game Speed features. You can slow down the action to 70 percent, 50 percent or 30 percent of the full speed. You can assign a Game Speed shortcut on the DualSense's D-pad, which will let you slow down the gameplay whenever you need to and return to the regular speed when you press the button again or a cutscene starts.www.engadget.com