Lana Del Rey releases three tracks from forthcoming album ‘Blue Banisters’
Chemtrails Over The Country Club who? Lana Del Rey unveiled three new songs from her forthcoming album Blue Banisters this afternoon (May 20): “Text Book,” “Wildflower Wildfire,” and the title track. As if we needed more reason to celebrate this summer, Blue Banisters is due out July 4, just months after the release of her last LP, March’s pensive, folksy effort Chemtrails Over The Country Club. Tune in to the three-spot below.vanyaland.com