newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lana Del Rey releases three tracks from forthcoming album ‘Blue Banisters’

By Victoria Wasylak
vanyaland.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChemtrails Over The Country Club who? Lana Del Rey unveiled three new songs from her forthcoming album Blue Banisters this afternoon (May 20): “Text Book,” “Wildflower Wildfire,” and the title track. As if we needed more reason to celebrate this summer, Blue Banisters is due out July 4, just months after the release of her last LP, March’s pensive, folksy effort Chemtrails Over The Country Club. Tune in to the three-spot below.

vanyaland.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lana Del Rey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Releases#Tune#Text Book#Wildflower Wildfire#July#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicaccessnepa.com

Lana Del Rey, other singer-songwriters take listeners on pleasing journey

THE GOOD: After teasing us with a series of EPs, Canadian singer-songwriter Helena Deland releases a confident debut album. THE NITTY GRITTY: “Someone New” is an intimate affair, from the singer’s painted portrait on the cover to the hushed tones contained within. However, unlike some of her singer/songwriter contemporaries, Deland doesn’t shy away from the occasional pop song. She gets the appeal of both bold melodies and ones coated with just the right amount of lilting melancholy. The woman embraces full-on arrangements for about half the record.
Musicthisis50.com

TMG Fre$h Releases New Single, “Late Night”

Multi-talented artist, TMG FRE$H, released his new single, “Late Night,” which will be featured on his forthcoming debut album, Margiela Language, due out on Friday, June 4 via TMG Records. Powered by nocturnal production, the song instantly hypnotizes with a hard-hitting hook brought to life on screen by a Fight Club-inspired visual. To stream/download “Late Night,” click HERE and to watch the accompanying music video, directed by The Chacon Brothers, click HERE.
Celebritiesinspiredtraveler.ca

Lana Del Ray Announces Date Of New Album

Stop absolutely everything! Lana del Rey announced the date of her new album. Social networks were revolutionized by the announcement. The wait for Lana del Rey fans finally came to an end this week when the singer released the date, title, and first cover of her new album through social media. It is about “Blue Banisters” that according to its announcement will see the light next July and the followers could hardly be controlled on platforms such as Twitter.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Felix Cartal Taps Karen Harding In Romantic New Single “Only One" From Forthcoming Album

Felix Cartal creates nothing short of vibes, exactly why he’s on his way to becoming a household name in the dance music realm. Now, the Canadian DJ and producer returns with his newest single titled “Only One,” tapping UK vocalist Karen Harding. This new release holds fans over until the release of his forthcoming studio album, Expensive Sounds For Nice People, arriving on June 25th.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BORN OF OSIRIS Announces 'Angel Or Alien' Album, Releases Video For Title Track

Metal powerhouse BORN OF OSIRIS has unleashed its latest video, "Angel Or Alien". Not only that, but the band has also announced its eagerly awaited album, "Angel Or Alien", which will be out on July 2 via Sumerian Records. With crushing vocals and intricate guitar work laced with electronic twists and turns, "Angel Or Alien" is the follow-up to 2019's "The Simulation".
MusicAmerican Songwriter

dodie Releases Highly-Anticipated Debut Album ‘Build A Problem’

London based singer-songwriter dodie draws listeners by sculpting a picture of her own experiences and often turbulent emotions through song. The resulting project is a collection of works that can, according to the writer, bring opportunity for others to process their own feelings as they surface unexpectedly. Following the release...
Musicdjmag.com

Skrillex, Four Tet and Starrah announce new single, ‘Butterflies’, out today

Skrillex and Four Tet will release a new single, 'Butterflies', together later today. The track features vocals from US singer Starrah, and could feature on a new Skrillex album, which has been rumoured to be forthcoming for some months now after Skrillex tweeted last October that he was "still finishing this main body of work". He also shared a new track, 'Kliptown Emyrean', that month.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Kate Clover Shares Debut EP Channel Zero - Stream It Below

LA punk maven Kate Clover draws her musical lineage back to longtime mainstays like Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, and Johnny Thunders. Bratty, gritty, glam, and vintage in all the right ways, Clover’s music revives the sound of yesteryear’s counterculture with all of the pop hooks, sharp melodies, and ear-catching punch intact. After cutting her teeth in local acts, Clover went solo in 2019 before decamping to Mexico where she stayed to record her debut EP, Channel Zero.
MusicPunknews.org

Manic Hispanic to release new album

Manic Hispanic have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Back in Brown and will be out September 16 via Smelvis Records and Road Dog. The band have released a music video for their first single “Holding Cell”. Manic Hispanic last released Grupo Sexo in 2005. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Allison Russell releases new track “Montreal” from Upcoming LP

Allison Russell announces the release of her latest single, “Montreal” from her forthcoming debut album. Russell’s first-ever solo project, Outside Child (produced by Dan Knobler) is set to be released on May 21. “Montreal” is an ode to Russell’s hometown. “I give thanks for my wondrous hometown of Montreal,” Russell...
Music985theriver.com

Styx to release new studio album, ‘Crash of the Crown,’ in June; listen to the title track now

Styx has unveiled details about its forthcoming new studio album, which is titled Crash of the Crown and will be released on June 18. Crash of the Crown, Styx’s 17th studio effort, is a follow-up to the band’s 2017 concept album The Mission. Work on the new project began in 2019, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the band wound up having to finish the record remotely because of the health crisis.
Celebritiesthesource.com

J Cole Release Track-list For Upcoming Album ‘The Off Season

We’re less than a day away from the release of J Cole’s highly anticipated album The Off Season. Earlier today the rapper announced that the project will be available at midnight. He also gave us a preview of the 12-song-long track list. In an instagram and Twitter post the rapper said.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
defpen

Posthumous DMX Album To Be Released In May

It has been more than a month since the legendary Earl “DMX” Simmons passed away. In the weeks since his passing, Hip-Hop pioneers, sports figures and lawmakers have praised the New York native for his contributions to music and electric personality. He was also honored with a public ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last month. Now, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy his music one last time.
Musicmxdwn.com

The Joy Formidable Announces New Album Into The Blue for August 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Back To Nothing”

Welsh indie band The Joy Formidable have announced the release of their new album Into The Blue for August 2021. The album will be released on Enci Records in North America, Full Time Hobby in Europe, and Soundly Distro for the rest of the world. Along with this announcement, the band has released their second single from the album entitled “Back to Nothing” and is now available to stream.
Musichilliardschools.org

Shades of Blue Album Release

Shades of Blue, one of four groups in the Jaguar a cappella program at Bradley and Memorial released their debut album today! The album is entitled “Courage” and can be streamed on all music platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. When this school year began there was the uncertainty of...