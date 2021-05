We are less than one month away from the grand opening of Avengers Campus in Disneyland Resort!. So far, we’ve gotten a peek at all the superheroes we’ll get to meet, the new eats and drinks we’ll get to try, the brand new Spider-Man ride, and even the costumes that Cast Members will be wearing! Needless to say, we’re pretty excited to finally explore the new land. But, with only a few weeks until it opens, we’re taking a look at all the construction progress so far!