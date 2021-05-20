Idaho prosecutors appealing dismissal of murder charge against Bonners Ferry chiropractor
The Idaho Attorney General’s Office is appealing a district court decision to dismiss murder charges against chiropractor Daniel L. Moore. Moore, a chiropractor out of Bonners Ferry at the time, previously was charged with second-degree murder stemming from the death of 45-year-old Brian Drake, who was shot and killed March 12, 2020. Moore was arrested in late August after yielding an apparent confession to law enforcement.www.spokesman.com