Idaho prosecutors appealing dismissal of murder charge against Bonners Ferry chiropractor

By Greg Mason gregm@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Idaho Attorney General’s Office is appealing a district court decision to dismiss murder charges against chiropractor Daniel L. Moore. Moore, a chiropractor out of Bonners Ferry at the time, previously was charged with second-degree murder stemming from the death of 45-year-old Brian Drake, who was shot and killed March 12, 2020. Moore was arrested in late August after yielding an apparent confession to law enforcement.

Bonners Ferry, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Murder case against Moore dismissed

BONNERS FERRY — The second-degree murder case against Daniel Lee Moore has been dismissed. Moore, 63, had been charged with the March 12, 2020, fatal shooting of Brian Drake. However, following a ruling by First District Court Judge Barbara Buchanan in mid-April to reject reconsideration of an earlier suppression of a confession by Moore, defense attorney Katherine Bolton filed a motion to dismiss the case against her client on April 14.
