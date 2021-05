There is no doubt about it: Tenet is a very confusing film.Christopher Nolan’s 11th feature is a head-spinner like no other, following a man who must prevent a Russian oligarch from world destruction.The stakes are higher than ever in Tenet, a film which throws not only the characters but the viewer on a journey through time.We suggest you stop reading if you haven’t seen Tenet. The below is just for those who need anything clearing up after watching the film, which has just been released on Sky Cinema and is available to watch on NOW.Here is a comprehensive rundown...