Rise Of The Slime Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Battle hordes of zombies and monsters in The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, a semi open world action RPG that tells a new story in the post-apocalyptic town of Wakefield. Playing as teen survivors Jack, Quint, June or Dirk, you’ll explore zombie-infested streets on your quest to stop Malondre, a powerful adversary from obtaining the Staff of Doom. When you are surrounded by enemies, use your heroes’ unique combat skills to defend the tree house. Summon sorcerer Bardle, warrior Skaelka and other allies for help in battle. Craft upgrades to strengthen your abilities, the treehouse, and getaway vehicle Big Mama. Up to 4 players can tackle the story together in couch co-op or take on waves of enemies in Horde Mode. Can you defeat giant bosses from the animated series, including an all-new enemy, Malondre? Choose your hero Play as the tornado of cool Jack, self-made scientist Quint, the cool and sarcastic June or Dirk, the tough guy who loves tending his garden. Play with up to three family and friends in couch co-op and feel just like you’re the Last Kids on Earth! Become legendary Start out as a scrappy survivor but find the right blueprints and resources and you’re ready to craft! Upgrade your equipment, abilities, the treehouse, and your getaway car Big Mama to Legendary levels of power. Summon your allies You may be the Last Kids on Earth, but you’re not alone in the fight to survive! Summon canine monster Rover, horned ogre Biggun, Skaelka the warrior, and the sword-wielding sorcerer Bardle. You can even upgrade your allies’ attacks, damage radius, speed and more.