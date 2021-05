Calling all gardeners, both novices and experts, to join us each month for hands-on work bees in the library's gardens followed by seminars on a variety of gardening topics. Work bee: 4:30p-6:00p Seminar (via Zoom) 7:00p-8:00p This month we'll weed, mulch and assess plants' conditions - which may lead us to some divisions and moves. Meeting space in the library is still closed but we get so much from our discussion of our gardening that we are not going to limit our opportunities to do that. So from 7p-8p you can join us for a pooling of our knowledge via Zoom. Be ready with your thoughts as Janet Macunovich, master gardener, leads our discussion.