EPL GW-38 Ultimate FPL Player Picks
And so we’re into the final game-week of the season — It has been emotional! The title and relegation spots may have already been decided, but we still have some teams in the EPL with something to play for, and hopefully so do you! If you thought Pep roulette was tough to guess before, it’ll be even more difficult to fathom a guess now. Man City, Man United and Chelsea all have European finals looming next week, so heavy rotation is likely!www.nevermanagealone.com