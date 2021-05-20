How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love—or at Least Tolerate—the Cicadas

I’ve never liked bugs. I frequently have nightmares about swarms of insects. So naturally, I’ve been anxious about the Brood X cicadas re-emergence for months, concerned that they’ll ruin the experience of eating at outdoor restaurants or hanging out on my deck on weekend afternoons. I know the bugs are harmless, but that doesn’t mean I’m happy about them. The pandemic isn’t over yet, so the outdoors is still where I’m doing most of my socializing. And now these bugs were planning on showing up uninvited.