Gardening is heating up with the weather, and so are gardening events. Here are a few taking place in the next week or so:. • Columbus Gardening School has a couple of options on Wednesday. Backyard Composting, online at noon, teaches how to maintain a compost box or bin without “unpleasant side effects.” Attendees are invited to schedule a visit to the Garden School's compost bins to see what's going on there. Cost is $10. Or at 6:30 p.m., attend an online class to learn the basics of “Planning Your Vegetable Garden,” from organizing the site to soil preparation to choosing the right plants for your site. Cost is $25. For more information or to sign up, call 614-404-7236 or visit www.columbusgardenschool.com.