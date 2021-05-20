newsbreak-logo
What to expect from the Jazz in the Playoffs

By Taylor Griffin
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter last night’s insane ending to the Lakers and Warriors game, the Jazz have their first round opponent narrowed down to two teams; the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. Due to the format of the newly-introduced “play-in” games, the loser of the 7-8 seeds (Warriors) plays the winner of the 9-10 seeds (Grizzlies). The Warriors and Grizzlies play tomorrow night at 7:00 PM in a sudden death bout for the final spot in the NBA Playoffs. The Jazz will play the winner of that game in a normal 7-game series starting Sunday night at 7:30 PM.

