What to expect from the Jazz in the Playoffs
After last night’s insane ending to the Lakers and Warriors game, the Jazz have their first round opponent narrowed down to two teams; the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. Due to the format of the newly-introduced “play-in” games, the loser of the 7-8 seeds (Warriors) plays the winner of the 9-10 seeds (Grizzlies). The Warriors and Grizzlies play tomorrow night at 7:00 PM in a sudden death bout for the final spot in the NBA Playoffs. The Jazz will play the winner of that game in a normal 7-game series starting Sunday night at 7:30 PM.www.slcdunk.com