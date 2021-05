Games between the Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers have a way of making everything outside of the stadium in that exact moment completely irrelevant. That looked to be the case as Portland shook off a midweek game in Mexico to look like the team most up for it through the first half, but two Sounders goals in the second half were enough to secure a 2-1 win. Seattle struggled to maintain possession for long stretches, ultimately ceding possession 54.7% to 45.3% in a reversal of what anyone would have expected coming into the game.