Michigan football made the best of an unfortunate situation. Though Maurice Linguist appeared to be the best option coaching cornerbacks for the Wolverines, he only lasted through spring, having been hired by the Buffalo Bulls to be their new head coach. But the maize and blue went out and secured Kentucky defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, an avid recruiter who has experience coordinating a defense (at Cincinnati) while also putting many of his DBs into the NFL.