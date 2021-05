If there's one person in the Royals' clubhouse who maybe hasn't enjoyed the team's fast start quite as much as everyone else, there's a good chance it's Brad Keller. Keller, who was impressive in last year's shortened season (5-3, 2.47 ERA), has struggled through the first six weeks of this year's campaign, posting an 8.06 ERA with a 2.14 WHIP through 22.1 innings pitched. It's a trend that's going to need to reverse if the Royals expect to keep up with the AL Central all summer, and on Wednesday morning's weekly radio appearance with Fescoe In The Morning, manager Mike Matheny detailed the ... unique ... way that he's approaching Keller's slump.